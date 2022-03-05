Milwaukee art student's work on display at UW-Whitewater gallery this month

WHITEWATER — A college student created the mystical, eye-catching art on display during "Beyond the Waves and Into the Stars" at Roberta's Art Gallery.

The pieces by Ashlyn Bledsoe, a sophomore at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, are on display at the gallery until March 30.

Bledsoe’s work is full of imagination and fantasy inspired scenes, often consisting of vibrant blues, purples, and pinks which tie to the theme of the sea and space.

This is the first professional art exhibit for the illustration major.

“Art is literally who I am," said Bledsoe. "Without it, I don't know what I would do. My room is surrounded by pieces of mine that I've hung up. I wake up and see it every day, I have this drive, passion, and love for it.”

Bledsoe’s exhibit features work done by using mixed media, with most of her pieces consisting of acrylic paint, ink, markers, and colored pencils in the creative process. She pulls inspiration from fantasy and science-fiction scenes to create her own intriguing scenes through bright colors and intricate details.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is holding an exhibit reception featuring Bledsoe speaking on her work and her experiences as a young artist, on Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m., in person at the gallery.

Guests can meet the artist, chat, and enjoy light refreshments. To see more of Bledsoe’s work and experience, visit her Instagram at art.with.ashlyn.

Roberta’s Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the James R. Connor University Center at UW-Whitewater. The gallery hosts multiple exhibits each semester by collaborating with the artists, both locally and regionally. Many of our events will be held in person this semester, with the option of a virtual exhibit. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more, contact Roberta’s Art Gallery at (262) 472-3193, email ucart@uww.edu or search "Roberta's Art Gallery" at uww.edu.