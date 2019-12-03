'Miracle on 34th Street' radio play Dec. 11, 13

The Geneva Theatre Actors Guild will perform “Miracle on 34th Street” as a radio play Wednesday and Friday, Dec. 11 and 13, at Geneva Theater.

The play is based on the 1947 Christmas film, which won three Academy Awards — Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Edmund Gwenn, Best Original Story for Valentine Davies and Best Screenplay for George Seaton.

“Miracle on 34th Street” was also directed by Seaton and starred Maureen O’Hara, John Payne and Natalie Wood.

The film was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Taking place between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day in New York City, the story focuses on the effect of a department store Santa Claus who claims to be the real Santa.

The guild is presenting the classic holiday tale as a radio play, including real-time sound effects and commercials.

The Dec. 11 show begins at 7:30 p.m.

On Dec. 13, show is at 10 a.m.

The theater is located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Suggestion donation to attend is $10.