More bacon, more time: Tickets on sale now for second annual Lake Geneva Bacon Fest

The ingredients are primed for Lake Geneva Bacon Fest to become the area's main spring kickoff event.

After being cooped up inside all winter, people can head outdoors in May to the second annual Bacon Fest for drinks, live music — and of course, bacon.

This year, expect more specialty bacon dishes and more time for the event in general, as it is now a two-day affair.

Tickets are on sale now for Bacon Fest, which is Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Event runs May 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., May 15 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person. Visit baconfestwi.com.

"It is, really, the first event in town of the season," said John Hughes, president of the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

The pantry is a partner in organizing Bacon Fest along with the City of Lake Geneva Tourism Commission and Wisconsin Valley Media Group.

The group is the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times.

Hughes is excited about Bacon Fest. Last year, he enjoyed the food and the variety of live music at the event.

"People were just so polite," he said.

This year, the pantry is selling bacon chili at its Bacon Up a Solution to Hunger booth.

The Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank works to give families and individuals food, diapers, hygiene and other supplies in times of crisis.

While the chili will also be served elsewhere during the event, all proceeds from chili sales at the Bacon Up a Solution to Hunger booth will go directly to the pantry.

Food & entertainment

Maybe you've had bacon burgers or hot dogs, but bacon maple syrup? Bacon mac and cheese? Bacon flights, cheese curds and desserts?

Hughes feels this year's Bacon Fest offers a more diverse array of bacon-related foods.

Vendors include American Made BBQ-Pig Roast, Fiddlesticks On Wheels, Jammin' Concessions, Lake Geneva Pie Company, Lefty's Too, MM&E BBQ, Pig Tailz, Rustic Oven Wood Fired Pizza, Smilin' Dawgs, Sweet Caroline MKE, Sweet Treats Candy & Sweets, The Baker House, Ultimate Confections and the pantry, which is also operating the cash bar at the event. Beer, wine and hard seltzer will be served.

Mid City Grill and Waterford Bee Company will also be at the event.

Will there be enough bacon? According to the Bacon Fest website FAQ, yes. "Vendors are aware of the demand that occurred in 2021," the site states.

Meanwhile, country, bluegrass and other styles will season the live music portion of Bacon Fest.

On May 14, Lake Geneva House of Music Variety kicks things off from noon to 1:30 p.m. The Judson Brown Duo will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. Miles Over Mountains plays from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Amazing Farm Boys go on May 15, performing from noon to 1:30 p.m. Lara Bell Band plays from 2:15 to 4:15 p.m., followed by the Milbillies from 5 to 7 p.m.

Visit baconfestwi.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

