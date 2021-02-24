Motherly jokester & former ‘Cook of the Week’ helps St. Francis parish

When she is at the parish office of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Carole Nevin attracts a following.

Usually, the church custodians eat lunch in the Parish Hall, said Fr. Ray Guthrie. On Fridays at noon, they’re chatting and laughing away in the side office with Nevin, who works there a few hours a week.

She’s a “jokester,” said Kathie Murray, chair of the St. Francis Parish Council, but one who deeply cares for others.

Nevin is “Christ-centered, serving the poor and helpless in our community and our parish whenever — wherever — there is a need,” Murray said.

The 76-year-old Nevin spends most of her time at St. Francis assisting with its fundraisers and participating in its programs that help shut-ins, the elderly and the homeless.

“I enjoy helping people, I really do,” said Nevin. “I always have. My mother instilled that in us.”

Parish Office Manager Shelly Bergsma called her “amazing.”

“She always has a happy, positive disposition and is very kind to everyone she meets,” said Bergsma. “Carole always thinks of others ahead of herself and is an absolute blessing to our parish and our community here in Lake Geneva.”