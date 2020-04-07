Happenings: More turn to TV during coronavirus outbreak

TV is having a moment.
With the coronavirus outbreak keeping many indoors, more people are turning to their screens for entertainment.
In a March 24 post on Medium.com, Cheryl Idell — chief research officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment — stated that, overall, TV viewing in the U.S. jumped nearly 20 percent in mid March.
On March 27, media analytics company Comscore reported a notable rise in streaming service use data across TVs connected to the internet.
What are people watching? Netflix, mostly.
Comscore stated that the streaming giant grabbed 37 percent of the share of hours being watched on connected TVs from March 1 to 16.
On March 30, Forbes reported that results of a survey by HighSpeedInternet.com place Netflix as America’s favorite streaming service during the crisis.
Out of 500 surveyed, 47 percent said they would pick Netflix if they had to choose just one service.
Amazon Prime Video came in second, at 14 percent; Hulu at 13.6 percent; and Disney+ at 13 percent.
As of this writing, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu have not released hard data on viewership.
But in a March 30 article by Nellie Andreeva on Deadline.com, Hulu said binge viewing — watching three or more episodes in the same session — went up 25 percent the latter half of March.
Since March 9, Hulu’s live news viewing jumped 40 percent.
People are flocking to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” “American Idol,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and various dramas and comedies, including my personal favorite, “Bob’s Burgers.”
My guess is that “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is by now a massive hit for Netflix.
As for WarnerMedia Entertainment, Idell listed numerous shows that are popular now.
Apparently, the top Cinemax On-Demand title during the last two weeks of March was the 2011 star-studded pandemic thriller “Contagion.”
Movie recommendations
Personally, I’m looking for mostly pure entertainment these days. Here’s a few movies which scratched that itch nicely.
For a good old locked-room mystery, check out the 2019 flick “Knives Out.”
The casting is inspired — Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer, LaKeith Stanfield. Daniel Craig as a celebrity sleuth from the South gives a memorable performance. But the whole movie hinges on Ana de Armas as a caregiver who suffers quite an unusual problem when she lies.
The plot is about the death of a rich family patriarch, which may or may not have been the result of foul play. I should say no more, as the less one knows going into this movie, the better. Trust that the thriller is a fun ride, so much so that it earned writer-director Rian Johnson a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. Rated PG-13, well worth the rental price.
Sometimes, an independent film can gain a cult following without the involvement of big-name stars or major studios. The 2013 film “Coherence” deserves such a following. Thought not rated, the movie would probably be rated R for language. It currently streams on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and on Vudu — for free with ad interruptions.
At first, director James Ward Byrkit’s film seems like every other indie movie. It takes place mostly at a dinner party. The actors reportedly improvised most of the dialogue. Everything feels loose and meandering. The first half requires a little patience, but pay attention to the details. Its sci-fi premise sneaks in through the back door.
In some ways, “Coherence” is also a locked-room mystery, only the mystery here is more metaphysical. Cracked phones and car windows give way to some unexpected surprises. The ending is masterful.
Nicolas Cage stars in the better-than-it-should-be 2019 sci-fi/horror flick “Color Out of Space.” Currently available to rent, the movie is unrated, but I suspect it would earn a hard R rating, mostly for violence and gore.
A meteor crashes near the secluded Gardner family farm in a New England forest. The family is played by Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur and Julian Hilliard, the bespectacled little boy from Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”
Mom trades stocks online, Dad is trying to raise alpacas, their daughter is a witch, the oldest son probably spends too much time with the hermetic neighbor played by Tommy Chong. Early character establishing scenes hold a slightly askew charm.
For me, the biggest surprise of “Color Out of Space” is how invested I became in everyone’s well-being. I was also not expecting the movie to be as beautiful as it is. The sinister magenta glow inhabiting nights of cricket songs on the farm fills the screen with a strange allure.
The gory scenes that recall John Carpenter’s 1982 film “The Thing” — well, that I did expect. But the movie works beyond its special effects. It’s creepy, yes, but also kind of sad and a little funny.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!