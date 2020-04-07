Happenings: More turn to TV during coronavirus outbreak

The plot is about the death of a rich family patriarch, which may or may not have been the result of foul play. I should say no more, as the less one knows going into this movie, the better. Trust that the thriller is a fun ride, so much so that it earned writer-director Rian Johnson a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. Rated PG-13, well worth the rental price.

Sometimes, an independent film can gain a cult following without the involvement of big-name stars or major studios. The 2013 film “Coherence” deserves such a following. Thought not rated, the movie would probably be rated R for language. It currently streams on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and on Vudu — for free with ad interruptions.

At first, director James Ward Byrkit’s film seems like every other indie movie. It takes place mostly at a dinner party. The actors reportedly improvised most of the dialogue. Everything feels loose and meandering. The first half requires a little patience, but pay attention to the details. Its sci-fi premise sneaks in through the back door.

In some ways, “Coherence” is also a locked-room mystery, only the mystery here is more metaphysical. Cracked phones and car windows give way to some unexpected surprises. The ending is masterful.