Happenings: My spring break will go on

Around the time “Uncut Gems” came out, Variety posted an article about a conversation between Sandler and Brad Pitt. It came out that an acting coach once tried to convince Sandler to quit acting. After this movie, I wonder if the coach is still coaching.

Shifting gears, I also hope to watch “Angry Birds 2” completely on my spring break. It is streaming now on Netflix.

Parents, you know how it is. Sometimes you can’t sit down and watch a whole movie with your children from start to finish.

My youngest son has been watching “Angry Birds 2” weekly. I have seen several scenes, just not the whole picture. I can’t tell you about the plot, but I have seen enough to surmise that the plot doesn’t necessarily matter.

But every time I watch part of it, I always see something that makes me laugh. It is lively and a little goofier than the average children’s animated flick. A scene involving some birds, green pigs, a giant purple bird costume and a bathroom cracks me up every time I watch it.

3. Listening to music. This was going to happen, pandemic or not. But the changes brought on by the coronavirus have deeply impacted artists around the globe.