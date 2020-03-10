Helping through song: TV takes notice of local rockers' fundraiser

During a photo shoot, Melissa Weishaar lifted her kick drum over her head and pretended to hurl it at her husband, Jeff.
The town of Lyons couple seemed to glow over the recent recognition of their efforts to help a cause close to their hearts.
The Weishaars — a.k.a. Americana rock duo Wise Jennings — are raising money for an area suicide prevention group, which they discussed last week on TV.
They were in a Fox 6 “Perry’s People” story about Milwaukee musician Keith Pulvermacher, founder of Givesong, a website that helps artists raise money for charities.
Wise Jennings has music on Givesong to support the New Munster-based non-profit organization Just Live Inc., which helps suicide prevention programs in Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties.
Almost 10 years ago, Melissa’s brother committed suicide.
To help Just Live, Wise Jennings posted “Jumpin River,” which can be heard during the “Perry’s People” segment.
“The verses in that song are really reminiscent of my childhood and the memories that I share with my brother,” Melissa said.
Through Givesong, people can download the song for $1 or more. A third of each donation goes to the charity.
Melissa and her brother, Mike Jennings, grew up in Jump River, a town of just over 300 people in north central Wisconsin.
The siblings were best friends. People were always drawn to Jennings, Melissa said.
The Weishaars recalled how it seemed Jennings had so much going for him — his own house, a daughter, a good job.
“It goes to show that it really doesn’t matter who you are or what your situation is in life,” said Melissa. “Mental illness can hit you.”
Family members coped with guilt after Jennings died.
In retrospect, there were signs he needed help, said the Weishaars.
Not long after Jeff became a psychologist, Jennings talked to him about losing his mind, then ended the conversation abruptly.
“It still doesn’t make sense to me,” said Jeff. “He didn’t live life like somebody who wanted to kill themselves.”
Shortly after the Weishaars moved from the Chicago area to Lyons, Melissa discovered Just Live through the Labor of Love music festival in New Munster.
“It was the most emotional experience, I think, probably since the death of my brother,” said Melissa, of their first trip to the event. “We go every single year. It’s just kind of sacred to us.”
A real kick
For the Weishaars, TV coverage is the latest in a series of unexpected developments that launched after the they decided to return to music a few years ago.
Jeff and Melissa actually met when they were in a band together, but they stopped playing to focus on their two boys and careers.
Once the children grew older, the couple began playing covers in Lake Geneva, Burlington and other area communities.
They came up with the name Wise Jennings — a portmanteau of Jeff’s last name and Melissa’s maiden name.
Two years ago, Wise Jennings began writing original songs. They also started their own music festival, Wise Fest, in their back yard. Last year, the event moved to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.
The Weishaars also started a production company, Wise Farm Productions, and became involved in planning other local music events, such as a new winter concert series at the Lake Geneva House of Music.
Wise Jennings performs at the final show of the series Friday, March 13, along with special guest Craig Baumann.
With events like Wise Fest and the series, Melissa said the goal has been to bring artists locals normally would not be able to see in the area.
In the process, the Weishaars found themselves embedded into a community of artists that make up an emerging Southern Wisconsin music scene.
It was Thea Vorass, cellist for previous winter concert series performers the Belle Weather, who asked Wise Jennings to participate in Givesong.
Jeff said they are honored to be involved.
“We’ve been around as an original act for two years, so anytime people ask us to do things, be involved in things, it’s a real kick,” he said. “It’s not like we’re this well-established Milwaukee act. We don’t live in Milwaukee, you know? And we’ve really been embraced by everybody.”
Lake Geneva House of Music, Wise Farm Productions and Black Circle Records present Wise Jennings and Craig Baumann Friday, March 13, from 7 to 11 p.m.
All ages show. Tickets $8 in advance, $10 at the door. House of Music is located at N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Visit Wise Farm Productions, House of Music or Black Circle Facebook pages for more details.
For more about Givesong, visit givesong.org.
For more about Just Live, visit justliveinc.org.