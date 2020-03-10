Helping through song: TV takes notice of local rockers' fundraiser

Melissa and her brother, Mike Jennings, grew up in Jump River, a town of just over 300 people in north central Wisconsin.

The siblings were best friends. People were always drawn to Jennings, Melissa said.

The Weishaars recalled how it seemed Jennings had so much going for him — his own house, a daughter, a good job.

“It goes to show that it really doesn’t matter who you are or what your situation is in life,” said Melissa. “Mental illness can hit you.”

Family members coped with guilt after Jennings died.

In retrospect, there were signs he needed help, said the Weishaars.

Not long after Jeff became a psychologist, Jennings talked to him about losing his mind, then ended the conversation abruptly.

“It still doesn’t make sense to me,” said Jeff. “He didn’t live life like somebody who wanted to kill themselves.”

Shortly after the Weishaars moved from the Chicago area to Lyons, Melissa discovered Just Live through the Labor of Love music festival in New Munster.

