Lake Geneva critic's best films of the decade

Included in my list of Best Horror Movies, “Hereditary” breathes life into a genre desperate for a new master. In the vein of classics like 1968’s “Rosemary’s Baby,” the horror here comes from the slow realization that forces you cannot see are working against you — and it’s so much worse than you could imagine. Annie Graham (Toni Collette) is a mother growing increasingly desperate to save her family from a fate she doesn’t fully understand. Through an amazing use of sound, incredible camera work and a story line filled with more than one red herring, writer-director Aster creates a horror masterpiece that will become more appreciated as time passes.

Taking the Oscar for best documentary — but debuting on ESPN — this is the definitive look at the most famous murder trial of all time. Totaling nearly eight hours, it’s not just an examination of the trial but the story of Simpson and how he came to be who he is. Footage of watershed cultural moments such as the Watts riots in 1965 and Los Angeles riots of 1992 serve as both a backdrop and catalyst for why the events of the trial unfolded as they did. If you are as fascinated as I am about one of the defining cultural moments of the last 100 years, it’s a must-see.