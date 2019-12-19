Lake Geneva critic's best films of the decade

I struggled with whether to call this list the best of the decade or just my favorites of the decade.
After some thought, it occurred to me, what does it mean to be great?
With something as personal and subjective as film can be, if it’s your favorite, certainly you think it’s great.
So why don’t I just go all in? Here are the best films of the decade.
1. “Inception” (2010) directed by Christopher Nolan
“Dreams feel real while we’re in them,” says Cobb (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). “It’s only when we wake up that we realize something was actually strange.” Cobb is skilled in the art of stealing secrets, but not in any traditional sense. He can invade a person’s subconscious and construct a dream, manipulating the mind into revealing its most important secrets. Cobb works for hire, regretting how his early experiments took a toll on his wife, Mol (Marion Cotillard). A wonderful story about what memories can do to us if we don’t keep them in the proper place, with groundbreaking cinematography and directing, some delightful set pieces and a premise steeped in the science of dream study. Nolan is undoubtedly one of the modern masters of cinema and “Inception” is arguably one of his greatest.
2. “Nocturnal Animals” (2016) directed by Tom Ford
The second directorial effort by famous fashion designer Ford is an achievement in storytelling and directing. Based on the novel “Tony and Susan,” by Austin Wright, we follow the story and in some ways the life of writer Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal). Edward and Susan (Amy Adams) divorced some time ago. Edward sends Susan a copy of his recently finished novel, which he dedicated to her. Susan reads Edward’s novel, and its events call to key moments in their previous relationship. What ensues is a convergence of three separate stories with shocking endings. “Nocturnal Animals” is an underappreciated gem.
3. “Black Swan” (2010) directed by Darren Aronofsky
Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) has the lead role in a Ney York City ballet company’s production of Swan Lake. To perform it, she will have to be a technically perfect and proper White Swan, which she excels at thanks to her obsessive work ethic. However, also has to play the seductive and alluring Black Swan, which she struggles to accomplish. Another dancer, Lily (Mila Kunis), embodies the Black Swan. Nina and Lily seem drawn to each other above and beyond a human level of attraction. Superior cinematography and directing bring to the screen truly beautiful ballet sequences in this tale of ambition and insecurity.
4. “Hereditary” (2018) directed by Ari Aster
Included in my list of Best Horror Movies, “Hereditary” breathes life into a genre desperate for a new master. In the vein of classics like 1968’s “Rosemary’s Baby,” the horror here comes from the slow realization that forces you cannot see are working against you — and it’s so much worse than you could imagine. Annie Graham (Toni Collette) is a mother growing increasingly desperate to save her family from a fate she doesn’t fully understand. Through an amazing use of sound, incredible camera work and a story line filled with more than one red herring, writer-director Aster creates a horror masterpiece that will become more appreciated as time passes.
5. “O.J.: Made in America” (2016) directed by Ezra Edelman
Taking the Oscar for best documentary — but debuting on ESPN — this is the definitive look at the most famous murder trial of all time. Totaling nearly eight hours, it’s not just an examination of the trial but the story of Simpson and how he came to be who he is. Footage of watershed cultural moments such as the Watts riots in 1965 and Los Angeles riots of 1992 serve as both a backdrop and catalyst for why the events of the trial unfolded as they did. If you are as fascinated as I am about one of the defining cultural moments of the last 100 years, it’s a must-see.
6. “Burning” (2018) directed by Lee Chang-dong
Jong-su (Ah-in Yoo) and Ben (Steven Yeun, of “The Walking Dead”) could not be more different in terms of background and social status. Their worlds are fatefully brought together by Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-Jun), a young woman yearning for experience outside of her normal everyday existence. It would seem that both men are vying or the affections of Hae-mi, but the movie becomes about other things. Quite possibly the biggest Oscar snub of the 2018 season, not even making the nominations for Best Foreign Film, “Burning” is more than worth your time.
7. “Mother!” (2017) directed by Darren Aronofsky
A couple inhabits a country home in an idyllic setting. Him (Javier Bardem), a struggling writer, and Her (Jennifer Lawrence), an expectant mother, receive guests — two at first, then more guests arrive. More guests than any place could handle. Soon things get out of control and spin into chaos. While not entirely original, “Mother!” is a gripping allegory, carried by Lawrence’s performance. If you have not seen it, avoid spoilers.
8. “Spring Breakers” (2013) directed by Harmony Korine
One of the more underappreciated films of the past decade, “Spring Breakers” appears on the surface to be all about sex, drugs and rock n’ roll — or dubstep. This is not entirely wrong, but there is much more to this vacation from reality. The thing about vacations is that eventually they end, right? Maybe. Casting actresses mostly known for, at the time, squeaky-clean roles adds a fun juxtaposition to a story about the seduction of debauchery. Incredible editing and use of color, especially in the night scenes, highlight the technical aspects as well.
9. “Looper” (2012) directed by Rian Johnson
If you could go back in time what would you say to your past self? “Don’t kill me?” Probably not, but that one of the central themes behind Johnson’s “Looper.” The story spans multiple lifetimes and all sorts of potential outcome for our main character, Joe (played by both Joseph Gordon Levitt and Bruce Willis). A hit man who kills people sent back in time, Joe and Old Joe find themselves at odds over the future. “Looper” is one of the best sci-fi action thrillers in recent memory.
10. The Gift (2015) directed by Joel Edgerton
Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (Rebecca Hall) are married and have recently moved to Los Angeles for a fresh start, and Simon runs into Gordon (Edgerton), a former high school classmate. This seems innocuous enough at first but soon Gordon begins interjecting himself into Simon and Robyn’s life. As the plot unfolds we find out that many things are not what they seem. The closing 15 minutes are filled with tension thanks to the film’s slow-burn storytelling. If you have never seen the film and want to, do not seek spoilers!