Locals who worked on 'Fargo' will be at screening

An Oscar-winning Lake Geneva couple will be at a free screening of "Fargo" Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Geneva Theater.

Dieter and Yvonne Sturm will discuss why the 1996 film was one of their favorites to work on at 7:15 p.m.

The screening begins at 7:30 p.m., with free seats available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The theater is located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Written and directed by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, "Fargo" is the story of a crime that falls apart due to a series of errors and the work of a pregnant police chief.

In addition to nabbing Oscars for its screenplay and the acting performance of Frances McDormand, the film also earned the Sturms an Oscar for creating the first biodegradable snow for the movie industry.

The Sturms — who own Sturm's Special Effects International — made half of the snow and winter scenes for "Fargo."

Yvonne Sturm helped to create the impact of one of the film's most infamous scenes, which involved a wood chipper. She designed and made what came out of the machine.

