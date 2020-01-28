Watch Oscar noms at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — With the 92nd Academy Awards looming, Emagine Entertainment is putting seven of this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees back on the big screen.

From Friday to Thursday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the films will play at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons, plus at other Emagine theaters throughout the Midwest.

The cost is $60 to watch the six Best Picture Oscar nominees playing at Emagine. Package includes free small drink and popcorn.

Individual tickets can be purchased at normal prices to see each film.

Playing at Emagine are:

“1917” — At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Charles Chapman) race against time to complete a seemingly impossible mission — crossing enemy territory to deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers.

“Ford V Ferrari” — Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who together battled corporate indifference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for the Ford Motor Co.