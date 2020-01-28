Watch Oscar noms at Emagine

TOWN OF LYONS — With the 92nd Academy Awards looming, Emagine Entertainment is putting seven of this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees back on the big screen.
From Friday to Thursday, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the films will play at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, town of Lyons, plus at other Emagine theaters throughout the Midwest.
The cost is $60 to watch the six Best Picture Oscar nominees playing at Emagine. Package includes free small drink and popcorn.
Individual tickets can be purchased at normal prices to see each film.
Playing at Emagine are:
“1917” — At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers (George MacKay and Charles Chapman) race against time to complete a seemingly impossible mission — crossing enemy territory to deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers.
“Ford V Ferrari” — Based on the true story of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale), who together battled corporate indifference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for the Ford Motor Co.
“Jojo Rabbit” — A World War II satire following a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in her attic. Aided by his idiotic imaginary friend Adolph Hitler (writer/director Taika Waititi), Jojo confronts his naive patriotism.
“Joker” — The iconic arch-nemesis of Batman is the focus of this original, stand-alone movie, a gritty character study of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society.
“Little Women” — Drawing from the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, the movie unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects on her fictional life. The cast include Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.
“Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood” — In 1969, everything is changing as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) navigate showbiz. The cast of writer-director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film also features Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning.
“Parasite” — An unemployed family takes peculiar interest in a glamorous, wealthy one, and both families are pulled into an unexpected incident. Directed and co-written by South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, whose previous films include “Snowpiercer” and “Okja.”
The 92nd Academy Awards show is Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m.
Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com for individual show times and ticket purchase.