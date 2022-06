Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m., Delavan Mill Pond. Visit the event page on Facebook for updates. Fee: $30.

A muddy course just over a mile long, with over 10 obstacles, awaits children ages 4-14. Race starts 9 a.m. for ages 11-14; 9:30 a.m. for ages 7-10; and 10:15 a.m. for ages 4-6.