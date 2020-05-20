Belfry moves forward with live music events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Looks like bands will rock the stage this year at Belfry Music Theatre, but audiences will have to follow a new set of safety precautions.

There was some uncertainty as to whether the coronavirus outbreak would cause Belfry to cancel or postpone shows on its 2020 concert schedule.

In a May 20 email, the theater announced its decision to move forward, citing the results of a survey it conducted earlier this month.

The first Belfry show of the year is June 5, with the Beatles tribute act American English scheduled to perform.

Belfry stated it received almost 1,200 responses and comments to the survey.

"In accordance with the desire of the majority of our patrons, we are moving forward with our 2020 season as planned," the theater stated.

According to Belfry, some scheduled artists may not appear due to travel restrictions, or if they chose not to perform. So far, no changes to the schedule have been reported.

While the plan is to continue to host shows, Belfry is also rolling out new requirements for its guests, such as everyone — including staff and volunteers — will have to wear face masks at all times.