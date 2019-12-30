Deep cuts: Back In Black founder's faves to play live

Mike Mroz: Not much has changed since our last show. We stick to the same formula, just like AC/DC, but we’ll throw in some different deep cuts (Jan. 11).

Last year, you said AC/DC guitarist Angus Young told you Back In Black is part of the “AC/DC family” at Caperna’s audition. Have you kept in touch with AC/DC?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Unfortunately, no word from the AC/DC camp, but please know and respect that if they did contact us, we probably couldn’t share anything yet anyway. They are very private. So maybe they did contact us?

Why is Back In Black also Stripwired?

We did the Stripwired project because we are true musicians and we are creative people. We also have a passion for performing our own music. That’s how Darren and I met in Los Angeles back in 1989. So now, we figured out a way to enjoy both worlds. We’ve been performing our Stripwired music as an opening act prior to our Back In Black shows. We are very excited to play a few of these songs to all our fans when we return to Elkhorn.

What AC/DC songs do you enjoy playing most?