Deep cuts: Back In Black founder's faves to play live

Just the mere mention of the name AC/DC calls certain songs to mind, usually the legendary rock group’s biggest radio hits.
But some of the favorite songs for Back In Black co-founder/guitarist Mike Mroz to perform are the deep cuts — those other album tracks that never got released as singles, and therefore little radio airplay.
Mroz and his AC/DC tribute band return to play the Rock The Barns concert series Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
A couple of things set the Dallas-based Back In Black apart from other AC/DC tribute acts.
Co-founder/vocalist Darren Caperna actually performed with AC/DC during an audition when the Australian group sought a replacement for singer Brian Johnson.
Along with guitarist Ramiro Noriega, drummer Ken Schiumo and new bassist Trevice Layne, Back In Black also writes, records and performs their own material as Stripwired.
In the following Q&A, Mroz revealed what to expect at the Jan. 11 show as well as some of his favorite AC/DC tracks to play.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity.
Resorter: What’s changed for Back In Black since last year’s Rock The Barns show?
Mike Mroz: Not much has changed since our last show. We stick to the same formula, just like AC/DC, but we’ll throw in some different deep cuts (Jan. 11).
Last year, you said AC/DC guitarist Angus Young told you Back In Black is part of the “AC/DC family” at Caperna’s audition. Have you kept in touch with AC/DC?
Unfortunately, no word from the AC/DC camp, but please know and respect that if they did contact us, we probably couldn’t share anything yet anyway. They are very private. So maybe they did contact us?
Why is Back In Black also Stripwired?
We did the Stripwired project because we are true musicians and we are creative people. We also have a passion for performing our own music. That’s how Darren and I met in Los Angeles back in 1989. So now, we figured out a way to enjoy both worlds. We’ve been performing our Stripwired music as an opening act prior to our Back In Black shows. We are very excited to play a few of these songs to all our fans when we return to Elkhorn.
What AC/DC songs do you enjoy playing most?
Getting the opportunity to play Angus every weekend is an amazing thrill! One of my favorite songs to perform is “Down Payment Blues.” It’s a pretty deep cut, but I just love the groove and the solo on the song. “Rock ‘n Roll Damnation” is just a great song — another deep cut, but I just love the way the chords are put together. I always love the crowd reaction to “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Thunderstruck.”
I also love playing “Back In Black.” There’s a bridge section that occurs after the solo, where Angus plays that funky little riff and dances across the stage. It took me eight or nine years before I could play that and at the same time do his little dance, so I’m pretty proud of that moment. A lot of work went into that little section for me.
“Night Prowler” is a favorite. Always loved that song as we’re finally able to pull it off! Darren does an incredible job on the vocals and Ramiro and Trevice really do a great job on the backgrounds. The guitar solo sounds so simple, but it’s so tricky because of the feel and the bends. I’m very exposed performing this song and I love it. Hopefully, we’ll add “Ride On” to the set one of these days. I know that would be a favorite as well.
The Jan. 11 Back In Black show also features guests Stradlin’ Rosie.
Advance tickets are $20. At the door, if tickets remain, cost is $30.
The show is in the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center. Visit walworthcountyfair.com or the Rock The Barns Facebook page for details.
For more about Back In Black and Stripwired, visit backinblack.info and stripwired.com.