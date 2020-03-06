Experience polyphonic German music March 8

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater Music Department music faculty presents Take Me to Your Lieder March 8 at the Greenhill Center of the Arts Light Recital Hall, 950 W. Main St.
The 3 p.m. concert promises an afternoon of historic German “lieder” — or, in English, a poem set to music.
Take Me to Your Lieder features a performance by UW-Whitewater music faculty — Myung Hee Chung, piano; Robert Gehrenbeck, baritone; Brian Leeper, baritone; Adam Shelton, tenor; Jessica Schwefel, mezzo-soprano; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano.
The repertoire includes “Schwanengesang” by Franz Schubert; “From Dichterliebe, Op. 48” by Robert Schumann; “Drei Lieder aus Zwölf Gedichte aus Friedrich Rückert’s Liebesfrühling, Op. 12” by Clara Schumann; Selections from “8 Gedichte aus ‘Letzte Blätter,’ Op. 10” by Richard Strauss; and “Fünf Lieder, Op. 38” by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.
Leider mostly contains polyphonies, which is when more than one melody is happening at the same time.
A song cycle, or in German, a “Liederkreis,” is a group of songs designed to be performed together, kind of like chapters in a book.
This is the fifth performance in UW-Whitewater’s Music Mosaic series.
Tickets are $14.50, or $12.50 for those over the age of 65; $8.50 for those under 18; and $6 for UW-W and U-Rock students.
Purchase by calling 262-472-2222, and by visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box office or at tickets.uww.edu/greenhill.