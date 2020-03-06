Experience polyphonic German music March 8

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater Music Department music faculty presents Take Me to Your Lieder March 8 at the Greenhill Center of the Arts Light Recital Hall, 950 W. Main St.

The 3 p.m. concert promises an afternoon of historic German “lieder” — or, in English, a poem set to music.

Take Me to Your Lieder features a performance by UW-Whitewater music faculty — Myung Hee Chung, piano; Robert Gehrenbeck, baritone; Brian Leeper, baritone; Adam Shelton, tenor; Jessica Schwefel, mezzo-soprano; and Rachel Wood, mezzo-soprano.

The repertoire includes “Schwanengesang” by Franz Schubert; “From Dichterliebe, Op. 48” by Robert Schumann; “Drei Lieder aus Zwölf Gedichte aus Friedrich Rückert’s Liebesfrühling, Op. 12” by Clara Schumann; Selections from “8 Gedichte aus ‘Letzte Blätter,’ Op. 10” by Richard Strauss; and “Fünf Lieder, Op. 38” by Erich Wolfgang Korngold.

Leider mostly contains polyphonies, which is when more than one melody is happening at the same time.

A song cycle, or in German, a “Liederkreis,” is a group of songs designed to be performed together, kind of like chapters in a book.

This is the fifth performance in UW-Whitewater’s Music Mosaic series.