For now, Belfry's 2020 concert schedule stands

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, one live music venue is still planning to carry out its 2020 schedule.
The concerts announced earlier this month by Belfry Music Theatre are still on at the moment, the theater stated recently on its Facebook page.
Belfry’s concert season is expected to kick off June 5.
Numerous live music events in March and April have been cancelled or postponed since the COVID-19 outbreak.
In its post, Belfry stated it will continue to monitor the virus over the next 60 days and act in the interest of its patrons.
“Any decisions to alter our 2020 season are future decisions,” the theater stated.
The theater also requested that people do not attend shows if they are ill, and it will issue full ticket refunds upon request.
April 1 is the earliest the general public can purchase tickets, but those with Belfry memberships can buy tickets already.
Tributes to some of the biggest names in pop, rock and country are scheduled to perform at the Belfry Theatre this year, many of which have played there before.
On the roster are tributes to everyone from Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra to the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Led Zeppelin.
One act has members who are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Heart By Heart — which includes two of the original members of Heart — is set to play Belfry Oct. 2 and 3.
Paul Revere’s Raiders will perform there July 24 and 25.
The group formerly known as Paul Revere and the Raiders once sold records at a volume on par with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
Chicago’s the Buckinghams will play the Belfry Aug. 19 and 20. The sunshine pop group had five Top 40 hits in 1967.
Following is the rest of Belfry’s 2020 schedule.
American English: The Beatles tribute, June 5 to 7.
Troubadours: Tribute to James Taylor and Carole King, June 10 to 13.
Rainy Day People: Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce tribute, June 17 and 18.
Dancin’ Machine: 70s disco tribute June 19 and 20.
Strange Magic: Electric Light Orchestra tribute June 24 and 25.
Music of the 60s: British Invasion-era tribute June 26 and 27.
Chicago Rewired: Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute July 1; and Chicago tribute July 2, 3 and 5.
Godfrey Gale: Stevie Wonder tribute July 8 and 9.
Broken Arrow: Neil Young tribute July 10 and 11.
Simply the Best: Tina Turner tribute July 15 and 16.
Sounds of Summer: The Beach Boys tribute July 17 and 18.
Doobie Others: The Doobie Brothers tribute July 22 and 23.
Dean Z: Elvis Presley tribute July 29 to 31, Aug. 1 and 2, and Oct. 14 to 18.
Jay White: Neil Diamond tribute Aug. 5 to 9.
Sally Olson: The Carpenters tribute Aug. 12 and 13.
Fortunate Son: Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute Aug. 14 and 15.
Four C Notes: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute Aug. 21 and 22.
On the Border: The Eagles tribute Aug. 26 to 29.
Tusk: Fleetwood Mac tribute Sept. 2 to 5.
Zachary Stevenson: Buddy Holly tribute Sept. 6 and 7.
Franc D’Ambrosio: Broadway tribute Sept. 9 to 12.
Philip Bauer: Johnny Cash tribute Sept. 16 and 17.
Kashmir: Led Zeppelin tribute Sept. 18 and 19.
Forever Motown: Motown tribute Sept. 23 to 27
Gene Sironen: Righteous Brothers tribute Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Classic Stones: The Rolling Stones tribute Oct. 7 to 10.
Doug Brewin: Alan Jackson tribute Oct. 21 and 22.
Infinite Journey: Journey tribute Oct. 23 and 24.
The Boxers: Simon & Garfunkel tribute Oct. 28 and 29.
Kalimba: Earth, Wind & Fire tribute Oct. 30 and 31.
Journeyman: Eric Clapton tribute Nov. 6 and 7.
American Fool: John Mellencamp tribute Nov. 13 and 14.
Mike Massé Band: Nov. 20 and 21, covering rock from the 1970s to 90s.
Belfry Theatre is located at 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan.
Ticket prices vary, depending on the show and seats, but generally fall between $52 and $74.
Visit belfrymusictheatre.com or the Belfry Facebook page for updates and more details.
