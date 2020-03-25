For now, Belfry's 2020 concert schedule stands

TOWN OF DELAVAN — Despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, one live music venue is still planning to carry out its 2020 schedule.

The concerts announced earlier this month by Belfry Music Theatre are still on at the moment, the theater stated recently on its Facebook page.

Belfry’s concert season is expected to kick off June 5.

Numerous live music events in March and April have been cancelled or postponed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In its post, Belfry stated it will continue to monitor the virus over the next 60 days and act in the interest of its patrons.

“Any decisions to alter our 2020 season are future decisions,” the theater stated.

The theater also requested that people do not attend shows if they are ill, and it will issue full ticket refunds upon request.

April 1 is the earliest the general public can purchase tickets, but those with Belfry memberships can buy tickets already.

Tributes to some of the biggest names in pop, rock and country are scheduled to perform at the Belfry Theatre this year, many of which have played there before.