Free chamber music show Jan. 19

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra will play chamber music Sunday, Jan. 19, at Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The show begins at 3 p.m. Although it is free, donations to the orchestra will be accepted.

The Jan. 19 show is the second of three dates in the orchestra’s chamber music series.

At the show, small groups of musicians from the orchestra will be performing during the show.

The orchestra is under the direction of music director David Anderson and led by concertmaster Lisa Gauslow.

Having performed pieces usually not heard by a community orchestra, the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra has done eight Beethoven symphonies in eight seasons — which concluded in 2019 with the “Ninth Symphony.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Tickets are on sale now for the orchestra’s next show, “Gala: Dance Dance Evolution,” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, in the town of Lyons.

Professional dancers will join the orchestra as they highlight dance music by Bach, Mozart and other classical composers, plus a reprise from the 1920s-themed gala, “The Charleston.”