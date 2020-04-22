Going virtual: Live streaming keeps local music scene alive

The energy of playing live at home is also different for Jessie Huffman.

“When we play from our living room, the only energy we really get back is from our 2-1/2 year old son, who is usually trying to steal the show,” she said.

Huffman said fans get a kick out of their son, Ty, who supplies “unscripted toddler moments” during their shows.

“Playing at home can be fun, but I think my husband would agree that we really miss being out in public,” she said.

Wise Jennings hosted a “songwriter’s circle” live stream on Facebook with J.D. Kinart and Andrew David Weber — two artists the town of Lyons couple were supposed to perform with at a cancelled show.

Melissa said they are navigating the live streaming learning curve somewhat reluctantly, but she is looking forward to trying more live streaming events.

“It is clear that this is going to be the way forward for the foreseeable future, so it’s necessary for us to get on board with it,” said Melissa.

Changes

Several musicians see a bright future for live music on the horizon, once the coronavirus subsides and stay-at-home orders are lifted.