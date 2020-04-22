Going virtual: Live streaming keeps local music scene alive

Lake Geneva’s Jessie Huffman is used to hearing applause after she plays a song with her husband, Scott.
For over five years, they have performed as Un-Hich’d at numerous local bars and resorts.
But since mid-March, there have been no more shows, concerts or public opportunities to hear a band play live due to the coronavirus outbreak.
With lost gigs and a drastically changing income stream, the Huffmans — like many other musicians — went virtual.
“We’re all doing what we can to survive this pandemic by performing live shows on Facebook and YouTube,” Jessie said.
It is, for many local artists, uncharted territory.
Chase Albrecht said most musicians focus on performing live. He teaches guitar at Rock Central, a performance-based music school in Lake Geneva.
Melissa Weishaar — who plays in Wise Jennings with her husband, Jeff — said they never had any reason to stream live videos until now.
“We thrive on live shows, interacting face-to-face with our fans and making connections in the music scene with other artists,” Melissa said. “Being separated from that has been hard to accept on an emotional level.”
Also joining the world of live streaming is area band the Gravity of Youth, which used to play two to three shows a weekend before the pandemic.
“Needless to say, just like that, the world has changed,” Spiewak said. “’Now’ represents a significant call to be creative to find a way through.”
Because of the pandemic, Rock Central shifted away from being performance-based.
“Since the pandemic, we’ve had to stop group rehearsals and in-person private lessons altogether,” Albrecht said.
Recently, the school switched to offering virtual music lessons via Skype and FaceTime.
Rock Central guitar instructor Will Richter teaches 45-minute lessons split between music theory and song playing.
"At the start of our safer-at-home orders, I was concerned that our Rock Central days would be affected by the distance," he said. "I quickly learned, however, that I am growing closer to my students, and we are all overcoming the digital divide in a way that quite possibly could help our school reach even more prospective students."
Other Rock Central instructors relayed positives with the switch to online learning.
“The cancellation of basically everything has given us all a great opportunity to teach and to learn on the never-ending musical journey,” said bass instructor Alex Vina.
Many Rock Central instructors are also working musicians, some of whom are using the newfound free time to focus on putting out their own music online.
“Other than losing money from not playing gigs, this time at home has allowed me to better myself behind my instrument, thus creating more content for my students to learn,” said Sam Gutsmiedl, Rock Central drum teacher.
But the cancellation of the school’s March 14 fundraiser at the House of Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee had an impact.
The event helps Rock Central’s financial assistance account for local children who cannot afford the school’s tuition.
Lisa Sharpe, general manager of Rock Central, said students worked for months to prepare for it. “The shows are typically the reward for all their efforts, and I am sure they were disappointed,” she said.
Live streams
The Gravity of Youth has been producing weekly “Fireside Live” shows at a state-of-the-art studio called the Breeze.
“Fireside Live” is Saturdays at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.
Focusing on things like coordinating multi-camera angles and building mood through lighting without compromising picture quality is new to the band, said Spiewak.
He admits the energy he used to get from the crowd is missing, but so is all the take-down and set-up work for a stage show.
“Playing from the studio really feels like a high-level practice where we continue to play our hearts out, then look to chat lines for feedback,” Spiewak said.
The energy of playing live at home is also different for Jessie Huffman.
“When we play from our living room, the only energy we really get back is from our 2-1/2 year old son, who is usually trying to steal the show,” she said.
Huffman said fans get a kick out of their son, Ty, who supplies “unscripted toddler moments” during their shows.
“Playing at home can be fun, but I think my husband would agree that we really miss being out in public,” she said.
Wise Jennings hosted a “songwriter’s circle” live stream on Facebook with J.D. Kinart and Andrew David Weber — two artists the town of Lyons couple were supposed to perform with at a cancelled show.
Melissa said they are navigating the live streaming learning curve somewhat reluctantly, but she is looking forward to trying more live streaming events.
“It is clear that this is going to be the way forward for the foreseeable future, so it’s necessary for us to get on board with it,” said Melissa.
Changes
Several musicians see a bright future for live music on the horizon, once the coronavirus subsides and stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“I personally think we will come through this with some positive, life-altering changes,” Sharpe said.
Albrecht, Vina and Melissa Weishaar believe there will be a resurgence in live music events.
“When businesses are able to reopen and life starts moving again, musicians will return to the real stages,” said Albrecht. “There’s just no better experience than live.”
For now, Rock Central drum teacher Corey Basch said there are many unknown “talented closet musicians” posting original music online.
“Live, written or recorded, in person or online, music will always thrive,” he said.
Visit the artist pages on Facebook for more information on their live streaming events. Like their pages to receive notifications.
For more about Rock Central, visit its Facebook page or rockcentral.org.
