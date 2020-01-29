Happenings: Cocoa Crawl, hair metal & a good cause

Although it’s at the fairgrounds, the show is indoors. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the event if seats are still available.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and beer will also be sold at the event.

A good cause

Maybe before heading down to Winterfest Feb. 1, folks can swing by Chapel on the Hill’s breakfast fundraiser for Rich Hinners.

From 8 to 11 a.m., the church at N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn, will serve meals of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast and more for $5.

Children under the age of 5 can eat for free.

Hinners is battling brain cancer.

He had surgeries in September and October 2019 in which doctors removed most of the cancerous tumor plus the ventricle wall that contains cerebral spinal fluid.

The aggressiveness of the tumor required Hinners to undergo six weeks of radiation therapy. Although his latest MRI results show the size of the cancerous mass has reduced significantly, he must continue chemotherapy for the next six to 12 months.