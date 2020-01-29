Happenings: Cocoa Crawl, hair metal & a good cause

Free chocolate, two of the sweetest words in the English language.
About 35 downtown Lake Geneva businesses will dole out chocolate treats during the Cocoa Crawl Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Hot cocoa, cookies, candy — and, of course, chocolate — is up for the taking. Did I mention that it’s free?
The first 1,000 people to vote for their favorite treat of the Crawl can also receive an event ornament.
To take part in the event, check in at one of two Lake Geneva businesses — The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., or Frank’s Original, 272 Broad St.
At check-in, participants will receive a map and a list of participating businesses, with a menu of what treats will be served.
The Cocoa Crawl is held in conjunction with Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, which started Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Centered around the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, the five-day festival also includes the Winterfest Ball and Grand Geneva Resort & Spa’s Winter Carnival.
The championship began Jan. 29 at 11 a.m. It’s why there are so many beautiful snow sculptures at Lake Geneva’s Riviera and Flat Iron Park.
Sculpting continues throughout the week, until voting and the awards ceremony happens Saturday, Feb. 1. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m. at the Riviera Ballroom, 812 Wrigley Drive.
Also Feb. 1 is the Winter Carnival. A full day of skiing, snowboarding and winter activities for all ages culminates in an evening finale involving a torchlight parade, sky lantern release and fireworks.
The Winterfest Ball is Jan. 31 at Baker House 1885, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. A “white attire” event features dancing, DJ, craft cocktails and more. Tickets $35. Visit the Baker House Facebook page for details.
Look what the cat dragged in...
What’s better than one or even two 80s hair metal tributes? Three tributes, naturally.
Titans of Tribute will perform the hits of Poison, Motley Crue and Ozzy Osbourne Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
It is part of the “Rock The Barns” winter concert series, which previously featured tributes to AC/DC and Journey.
According to the Rock The Barns Facebook page, the setlist likely will include Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and “Iron Man” — is it Ozzy’s solo version or the original he recorded with Black Sabbath? — plus Motley Crue’s “Home Sweet Home” and Poison’s “Nuthin’ But a Good Time.”
Although it’s at the fairgrounds, the show is indoors. Tickets are $20 in advance, $30 at the event if seats are still available.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Food and beer will also be sold at the event.
A good cause
Maybe before heading down to Winterfest Feb. 1, folks can swing by Chapel on the Hill’s breakfast fundraiser for Rich Hinners.
From 8 to 11 a.m., the church at N2482 Cisco Road, town of Linn, will serve meals of scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast and more for $5.
Children under the age of 5 can eat for free.
Hinners is battling brain cancer.
He had surgeries in September and October 2019 in which doctors removed most of the cancerous tumor plus the ventricle wall that contains cerebral spinal fluid.
The aggressiveness of the tumor required Hinners to undergo six weeks of radiation therapy. Although his latest MRI results show the size of the cancerous mass has reduced significantly, he must continue chemotherapy for the next six to 12 months.
Hinners married his wife, Marla, at Chapel on the Hill almost 25 years ago. They have three children — two are adults, one is in high school — and Rich drove the Chapel van to bring Inspiration Ministries residents in for church services.