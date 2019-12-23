Jazz goes to the zoo: This year's Animal Crackers artists announced

RACINE — Fans of live jazz will have extra incentive to visit the Racine Zoo next summer.

The recently announced lineup for the zoo’s Animal Crackers Jazz Concert Series features The Flat Cats, Cindy Bradley, Chicago Tribute Anthology and Walter Beasley.

Now in its 34th year, the series offers audiences the chance to sit outside, enjoy scenic views of Lake Michigan and listen to artists from around the country.

“We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the Zoo, and we want you to join us,” said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo’s executive director.

Concerts benefit the zoo and its animals.

Kicking off Animal Crackers is The Flat Cats, which performs July 8, 2020.

A Chicago-based group of six musician, the Flat Cats have performed a blend of vintage and modern jazz music throughout the Midwest.

The group has also backed The Drifters and The Crystals.

On July 22, Cindy Bradley brings her trumpet and flugelhorn to the stage. A charismatic presence on both radio and the contemporary jazz circuit, Bradley has played jazz festivals and won awards.