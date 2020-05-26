Lake Geneva orchestra still connecting with audiences

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra (LGSO) is staying connected to fans through a new initiative.
With “LGSO@Home,” the orchestra will share videos involving player profiles and educational content.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, LGSO had to cancel rehearsals and performances.
In the first “LGSO@Home” video, music director David Anderson said players have used their time at home to virtually meet and further explore music.
“It’s truly heartbreaking to not be able to rehearse together and play for you right now,” said Anderson in the video. “However, this does not mean that we are forced to be without music in our lives.”
Those who subscribe to orchestra emails or follow the LGSO Facebook page can see playlists chosen by members of the orchestra and the audience.
The first playlist is by Anderson, who selected Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4, Movement 3,” conducted by Bernard Haitink, Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; “You’ll Be Back,” from the musical “Hamilton;” and “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles.
Recently, playlists were shared by other orchestra members.
The playlists are to share pieces of music that inspire members of the orchestra and its audience.
Anderson said the idea was borrowed from the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra in Western Pennsylvania. He is also the principal keyboardist for the Johnstown orchestra.
LGSO is planning to post how-to lessons and schedule Zoom classes over the summer.
The orchestra may create its first ever virtual performance video, said Anderson.
For more, follow LGSO on Facebook or visit its YouTube channel.
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!