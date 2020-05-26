Lake Geneva orchestra still connecting with audiences

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra (LGSO) is staying connected to fans through a new initiative.

With “LGSO@Home,” the orchestra will share videos involving player profiles and educational content.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, LGSO had to cancel rehearsals and performances.

In the first “LGSO@Home” video, music director David Anderson said players have used their time at home to virtually meet and further explore music.

“It’s truly heartbreaking to not be able to rehearse together and play for you right now,” said Anderson in the video. “However, this does not mean that we are forced to be without music in our lives.”

Those who subscribe to orchestra emails or follow the LGSO Facebook page can see playlists chosen by members of the orchestra and the audience.

The first playlist is by Anderson, who selected Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4, Movement 3,” conducted by Bernard Haitink, Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; “You’ll Be Back,” from the musical “Hamilton;” and “Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles.

Recently, playlists were shared by other orchestra members.