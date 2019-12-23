Live music week of Dec. 26

Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Karen Shook plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Simple performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with Snake Oil Bandits and WT Newton playing Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Dec. 29