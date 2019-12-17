Live music week of Dec. 19

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Franc D’Ambrosio performs “Christmas in New York” at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Friday, Dec. 20
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Paulie & the Poorboys play from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Franc D’Ambrosio performs “Christmas in New York” at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Indigo Canyon plays at 9 p.m. at the customer appreciation party at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Joey Halbur plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Un-Hich’d plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Franc D’Ambrosio performs “Christmas in New York” at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Johnny B plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Franc D’Ambrosio performs “Christmas in New York” at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Friday, Dec. 27
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
N.E.W. Piano Guys perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events for details and purchase info.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck go on at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Jeff Trudell performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Karen Shook plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
N.E.W. Piano Guys perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events for details and purchase info.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Simple performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
The Dots play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo and Michael Whalen are the acts playing New Year’s Eve at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. D’Lite plays from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. Whalen performs from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Weird Science performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. during the New Year’s Eve celebration at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St. Visit lakelawnresort.com for event details.
The Lunchmoney Bullies go on at 9 p.m. during the New Year’s Eve Disco Party at Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy.