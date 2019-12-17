Live music week of Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 21

Joey Halbur plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Un-Hich’d plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Franc D’Ambrosio performs “Christmas in New York” at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.

Johnny B plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.