Live music week of Dec. 5

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday jazz concert at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, starts at 7 p.m. Performances by Underground Sound, the Mike Stone Trio and the Blue Rhythm Trio.
Friday, Dec. 6
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken Curtis performs fro 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show begins at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show begins at 2 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Michael Whalen performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Jeff Walski plays Wine Down Wednesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Twelve Twenty-Four plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Friday, Dec. 13
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Jake O’ and Wolves With Virginia play a 7 p.m. show at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Twelve Twenty-Four performs at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Rotten Brothers perform from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Glenn Davis & the Blues D-Lux plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Twelve Twenty-Four plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Dirty Canteen performs at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Un-hitch’d plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Twelve Twenty-Four plays at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.