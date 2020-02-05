Live music week of Feb. 6, 2020
Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Will Orlyk performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Jeff Walski goes on at 6:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Songwriter Nights at Studio G begins at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. J.D. Kinart, Kayla Seeber and Party Marty Morgan will share the stage during songwriter’s circle from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Open jam follows. All-ages event. Visit the Facebook pages of House of Music or Wise Farm Productions for more information.

Friday, Feb. 7

Matt Meyer performs at Tubing and a Show from 4 to 10 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.

Jeff Trudell plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Marr’Lo Parada performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Triple D plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Big Al Wetzel performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Biergarten at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Indigo Blue Band plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He also plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.

Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Paulie & the Poorboys performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Karen Shook Duo plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Lara Bell plays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Four Eyes goes on at 8 p.m. at Foley’s Bar, W3905 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Gravity of Youth will play an 80s-themed party from 8 to 11 p.m. at Holly’s Como Inn, N3641 Highway H, town of Geneva.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Big Al Wetzel Band performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.

Friday, Feb. 14

Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Sam Llanas, formerly of the BoDeans, performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Gerry “The Human Jukebox” Grossman plays with special guest Ryan Mason at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 in advance, $14 at the door. Visit www.geneva4.com for more details.

Petty Thieves play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Shayne Steglia and the Shyners perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.

Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Pat Garrett & the Outlaws play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Indigo Canyon performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

