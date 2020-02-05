Live music week of Feb. 6, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Will Orlyk performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Jeff Walski goes on at 6:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Songwriter Nights at Studio G begins at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. J.D. Kinart, Kayla Seeber and Party Marty Morgan will share the stage during songwriter’s circle from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Open jam follows. All-ages event. Visit the Facebook pages of House of Music or Wise Farm Productions for more information.

Friday, Feb. 7

Matt Meyer performs at Tubing and a Show from 4 to 10 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.

Jeff Trudell plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.