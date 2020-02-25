Live music week of Feb. 27, 2020

Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

The Brothers Quinn perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

The N.E.W. Piano Guys and the Big Al Wetzel Band perform at Veterans Terrance, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., N.E.W. Piano Guys play from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Visit the Veterans Terrace Facebook page for more details.

Karen Shook performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Watershed Saloon, 4009 S. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Tim Johnson plays at 7 p.m. at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $15, available at The Bottle Shop.

The Koch-Marshall Trio and Mark Joseph & American Soul play an all-ages show starting at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit the Wise Farm Productions or House of Music Facebook pages for more details.