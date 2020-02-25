Live music week of Feb. 27, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Kayla Seeber performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Friday, Feb. 28
Jeff Walski plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 29
51 Lincoln Band plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Brothers Quinn perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
The N.E.W. Piano Guys and the Big Al Wetzel Band perform at Veterans Terrance, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., N.E.W. Piano Guys play from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Visit the Veterans Terrace Facebook page for more details.
Karen Shook performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Watershed Saloon, 4009 S. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Tim Johnson plays at 7 p.m. at Grapevine Theatre, 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $15, available at The Bottle Shop.
The Koch-Marshall Trio and Mark Joseph & American Soul play an all-ages show starting at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit the Wise Farm Productions or House of Music Facebook pages for more details.
John “Ludy” Puleo performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Owl Tavern, W4120 Southland Road, town of Linn.
South State plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva.
Eclectic Red plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Gravity of Youth plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, March 1
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Elton John tribute Simply Elton performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, March 5
RJ Halstead, Graham Bowerman and Joey Stone are the featured performers for the next Songwriter’s Night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.
Celtic music duo Emerald Wind performs a free show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Friday, March 6
Jeff Trudell performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Violet Wilder performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walt’s Tavern in Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Mad Bark plays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Royal Bliss plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Tickets $20 until March 5, $25 at the door. Maximum 200 tickets will be sold. Ages 21 and older admitted.
Triple D perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 7
Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tributes to Led Zeppelin and The Who are the focus of the next installment of “Rock The Barns.” Kashmir and Who’s Who play at 6 p.m. show at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
PB&J play from 7 to 10 p.m. at 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Jeremiah and the Odd Company Band play from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
South State plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.