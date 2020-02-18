Live music week of Feb. 20, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rhea plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $6 to $14.50. Visit tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222 to purchase or for more details.
Friday, Feb. 21
Glenn Davis performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Ben Mulwana plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
Jeff Walski plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Sawdust Symphony performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The MilBillies and the Honeygoats play the next installment of the winter concert series at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Show starts 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets $8, at the door $10. Series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Visit sponsors Facebook pages for more details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Throwback Stereo plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Biergarten in The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Low-reen & the Lazy Dogs with Peewee Hayes performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Un-Hich’D plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Karen Shook performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Anthony Lux goes on at 8 p.m. at Foley’s Irish Woods, W3905 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Voodoo Children plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Mardi Gras party at the Southern Stop, N1083 Highway U, Bloomfield.
Micah Gebel plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Gravity of Youth performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Friday, Feb. 28
Jeff Walski plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, Feb. 29
The N.E.W. Piano Guys and the Big Al Wetzel Band perform at Veterans Terrance, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., N.E.W. Piano Guys play from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Visit the Veterans Terrace Facebook page for more details.
The Koch-Marshall Trio and Mark Joseph & American Soul play an all-ages show starting at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit the Wise Farm Productions or House of Music Facebook pages for more details.
John “Ludy” Puleo performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Owl Tavern, W4120 Southland Road, town of Linn.
Gravity of Youth plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.