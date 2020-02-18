Live music week of Feb. 20, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Rhea plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.

Thursday, Feb. 20

The UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $6 to $14.50. Visit tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222 to purchase or for more details.

Friday, Feb. 21

Glenn Davis performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Ben Mulwana plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.

Jeff Walski plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Sawdust Symphony performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.