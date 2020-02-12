Live music week of Feb. 13, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Sarah Coco plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illlinois.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Un-Hich'D plays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, Feb. 14
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sean P. Lehr plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Johnny B. Strings and Things starts at 7 p.m. at The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Performance features dinner. Call 262-728-2420 for details and pricing.
Sam Llanas, formerly of the BoDeans, performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Gerry “The Human Jukebox” Grossman plays with special guest Ryan Mason at 8:30 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $10 in advance, $14 at the door. Visit www.geneva4.com for more details.
Petty Thieves play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Shayne Steglia and the Shyners perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken E. Curtis performs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Jonathan's on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Glenn Davis and the Blues Deluxe performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band performs at 8 p.m. at the Winter Tropical Rock Party at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Doors and bars open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events to purchase tickets and for more details.
Pat Garrett & the Outlaws performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tallan Noble Latz plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Rustic Pub, 2028 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Indigo Canyon performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
South State plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Smart Mouth performs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Lindey's On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rhea plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, Feb. 20
The UW-Whitewater Faculty Woodwind Trio performs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater. Tickets range from $6 to $14.50. Visit tickets.uww.edu or call 262-472-2222 to purchase or for more details.
Friday, Feb. 21
Glenn Davis performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Ben Mulwana plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
Jeff Walski plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Sawdust Symphony performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The MilBillies and the Honeygoats play the next installment of the winter concert series at the Lake Geneva House of Music. Show starts 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets $8, at the door $10. Series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Visit sponsors Facebook pages for more details.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Throwback Stereo plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel Band performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Biergarten in The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Low-reen & the Lazy Dogs with Peewee Hayes performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Un-Hich'D plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Karen Shook performs from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Voodoo Children plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Mardi Gras party at the Southern Stop, N1083 Highway U, Bloomfield.
Micah Gebel plays from 8 to 10 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Gravity of Youth performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.