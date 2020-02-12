Live music week of Feb. 13, 2020

Glenn Davis and the Blues Deluxe performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band performs at 8 p.m. at the Winter Tropical Rock Party at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Doors and bars open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. Visit lakelawnresort.com/events to purchase tickets and for more details.

Pat Garrett & the Outlaws performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tallan Noble Latz plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at The Rustic Pub, 2028 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Indigo Canyon performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

South State plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Smart Mouth performs from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Lindey's On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 16