Live music week of Jan. 9, 2019

Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Gravity of Youth plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, Jan. 17

Tim Johnson plays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sawdust Symphony plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

The Belle Weather and Andrew David Weber play an all-ages show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. This is the “dead of winter edition” of the winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Tickets $8 presale, $10 at the door.