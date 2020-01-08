Live music week of Jan. 9, 2019

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Jan. 10
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Georgia Rae plays from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Paddle Foot goes on at 8 p.m. at The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.
Throwback Stereo performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 11
RAR plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
The Rock The Barns concert series returns with AC/DC tribute Back In Black and guests Stradlin’ Rosie starting at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20. Visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Typhoid Mary performs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Johnny B performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Steve Roth plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 West Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
South State performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Gravity of Youth plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Jan. 17
Tim Johnson plays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sawdust Symphony plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The Belle Weather and Andrew David Weber play an all-ages show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. This is the “dead of winter edition” of the winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Tickets $8 presale, $10 at the door.
Petty Thieves plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Glenn Davis plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Aaron Kelly performs from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.