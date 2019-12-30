Live music week of Jan. 2, 2019
Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Staring in Spaces plays an album release show at 9 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Jan. 3

Gravity of Youth performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Triple D plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

String Daddyz performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Michael Whalen and Company performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Indigo Canyon plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, Jan. 10

D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Throwback Stereo performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Jan. 11

The Rock The Barns concert series returns with AC/DC tribute Back In Black and guests Stradlin’ Rosie starting at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20. Visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Typhoid Mary performs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Kevin Kennedy plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

+9 Winter Concert Series at the Lake Geneva House of Music

