Live music week of Jan. 2, 2019

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Staring in Spaces plays an album release show at 9 p.m. at Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Jan. 3
Gravity of Youth performs from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Triple D plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
String Daddyz performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Michael Whalen and Company performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Indigo Canyon plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Friday, Jan. 10
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Throwback Stereo performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Big Al Wetzel plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The Rock The Barns concert series returns with AC/DC tribute Back In Black and guests Stradlin’ Rosie starting at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20. Visit walworthcountyfairgrounds.com or the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Typhoid Mary performs from 6 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.