Live music week of Jan. 2, 2019

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Indigo Canyon plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Friday, Jan. 10

D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Throwback Stereo performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield performs from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.