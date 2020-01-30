Live music week of Jan. 30, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Jan. 31
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Gravity of Youth plays the Winterfest Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “Dance Dance Evolution” gala is from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Tickets $100 each. Gala includes plated dinner, auction, dancing and more. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org for full event details.
The next installment of the Rock The Barns winter concert series is Titans of Tribute, performing the music of Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and Poison. Doors open 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com to purchase tickets and more information.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Then he plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.
Phil Calkins performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Jeff Walski goes on at 6:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Songwriter Nights at Studio G begins at 7 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. J.D. Kinart, Kayla Seeber and Party Marty Morgan will share the stage during songwriter’s circle from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Open jam follows. All-ages event. Visit the Facebook pages of House of Music or Wise Farm Productions for more information.
Friday, Feb. 7
Matt Meyer performs at Tubing and a Show from 4 to 10 p.m. at Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
Jeff Trudell plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Triple D plays fro 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. He also plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Paulie & the Poorboys performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Lara Bell plays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Gravity of Youth perform from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.