Live music week of Jan. 30, 2020

The next installment of the Rock The Barns winter concert series is Titans of Tribute, performing the music of Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and Poison. Doors open 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com to purchase tickets and more information.

Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Then he plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.

Phil Calkins performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Jeff Walski goes on at 6:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.