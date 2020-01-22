Live music week of Jan. 23, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Friday, Jan. 24
Steve Weber plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The Brothers Quinn performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Then he plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.
Eric Klug plays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Avant Cycle Cafe, 234 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Sneezy performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Randy McAllister plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Marie Martens and the Messarounds goes on at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Xeno & Joe — featuring Randy “Xeno” Hogan, the original lead singer for Cheap Trick — plays the Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. at Jonathan’s on Brick Street, 116 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Jan. 31
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Gravity of Youth plays the Winterfest Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “Dance Dance Evolution” gala is from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Tickets $100 each. Gala includes plated dinner, auction, dancing and more. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org for full event details.
The next installment of the Rock The Barns winter concert series is Titans of Tribute, performing the music of Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and Poison. Doors open 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com to purchase tickets and more information.
Terry Sweet plays from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Then he plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at The Abbey’s Bar West.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.