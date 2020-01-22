Live music week of Jan. 23, 2020

D’Lite Duo plays from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Gravity of Youth plays the Winterfest Chili Cook Off from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawks View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.

Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra‘s “Dance Dance Evolution” gala is from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Tickets $100 each. Gala includes plated dinner, auction, dancing and more. Visit lakegenevaorchestra.org for full event details.

The next installment of the Rock The Barns winter concert series is Titans of Tribute, performing the music of Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue and Poison. Doors open 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $20 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com to purchase tickets and more information.