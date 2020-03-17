Live music week of March 19, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, March 18
The Mike Stone Trio goes on at 5:30 p.m. during Wine Down Wednesday at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. All ages, no cover.
Lara Bell plays Acoustic Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, March 19
Frank Whiting performs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
The Brothers Quinn play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato Private Events, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, March 20
David Coy plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al Wetzel goes on at 10 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, March 21
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Jessica Victoria perform music by Mozart and Mahler at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission $20, priority seating $50 per person. Visit LakeGenevaOrchestra.org or call 262-359-9072 to purchase tickets.
Carolyn Wehner performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 22
Darryl Markette plays from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Wednesday, March 25
Tommy Holden plays the next Acoustic Wednesdays Music Series show from 7 to 9 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, March 26
Big Al Wetzel performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, March 27
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Throwback Stereo plays at 9 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 28
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Carolyn Wehner performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Marie Martens & the Messarounds go on at 9 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 29
Mark Harrison of Wait, What? performs from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.