Live music week of March 19, 2020

Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Big Al Wetzel goes on at 10 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Saturday, March 21

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Jessica Victoria perform music by Mozart and Mahler at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission $20, priority seating $50 per person. Visit LakeGenevaOrchestra.org or call 262-359-9072 to purchase tickets.

Carolyn Wehner performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.