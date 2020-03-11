Live music week of March 12, 2020

Friday, March 13
Johnny Guarnieri plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Rock Central presents The Show Rockers performing the blues from 7 to 9 p.m. at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
Wise Jennings and Craig Baumann play the final winter concert series show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.
Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Petty Thieves performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 14
Too White Crew plays the next Rock The Barns show, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Sweet-T plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Southern Stop, N1083 Highway U, Bloomfield.
The Spliffs start at 8 p.m. at New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan.
The Brothers Morgan go on after 8 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Snake Oil Bandits and Maggie May play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Carolyn Wehner performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Tuesday, March 17
The Barnacles, with special guest keyboardist Kris Crow, play Taco Tuesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, March 18
The Mike Stone Trio goes on at 5:30 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. All ages, no cover.
Lara Bell plays Acoustic Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Thursday, March 19
The Brothers Quinn play from 8 to 11 p.m. at Privato Private Events, 2 W. Geneva St., Williams Bay.
Friday, March 20
David Coy plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Big Al Wetzel goes on at 10 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Saturday, March 21
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
The Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra and vocalist Jessica Victoria perform music by Mozart and Mahler at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, town of Geneva. Doors open 7 p.m. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission $20, priority seating $50 per person. Visit LakeGenevaOrchestra.org or call 262-359-9072 to purchase tickets.
Carolyn Wehner performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.