Live music week of March 12, 2020

Friday, March 13

Johnny Guarnieri plays from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Rock Central presents The Show Rockers performing the blues from 7 to 9 p.m. at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

Wise Jennings and Craig Baumann play the final winter concert series show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.

Joey Zymonas plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Petty Thieves performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 14