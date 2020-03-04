Live music week of March 5, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Thursday, March 5
RJ Halstead, Graham Bowerman and Joey Stone are the featured performers for the next Songwriter’s Night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.
Celtic music duo Emerald Wind performs a free show from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Friday, March 6
Jeff Trudell performs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Violet Wilder performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Walt’s Tavern in Wilmot Mountain, 11931 Fox River Road, Wilmot.
The Big Al Wetzel Band plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Gravity of Youth plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Mad Bark plays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine, 492 N. Pine St., Burlington.
Royal Bliss plays from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield. Tickets $20 until March 5, $25 at the door. Maximum 200 tickets will be sold. Ages 21 and older admitted.
Triple D perform from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 7
Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tributes to Led Zeppelin and The Who are the focus of the next installment of Rock The Barns. Kashmir and Who’s Who play at 6 p.m. show at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
PB&J play from 7 to 10 p.m. at 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Chinsey performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Time Machine starts at 8 p.m. at Pub N Grub, N1161 Clover Road, Bloomfield.
Jeremiah and the Odd Company Band play from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
South State plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, March 8
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, in Fontana.
Friday, March 13
Brian Fictum performs from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Nickel & Rose, Craig Baumann and Wise Jennings play the final winter concert series show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.
Petty Thieves performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, March 14
Too White Crew plays the next Rock The Barns show, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Sweet-T plays from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Southern Stop, N1083 Highway U, Bloomfield.
The Brothers Morgan go on after 8 p.m. at Richmond BratHaus, 10310 Main St., Richmond, Illinois.
Gravity of Youth play from 9 p.m. to midnight at Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Triple D performs from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.