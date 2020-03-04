Live music week of March 5, 2020

Nickel & Rose, Craig Baumann and Wise Jennings play the final winter concert series show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva. All ages show. Visit the Facebook pages of Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or the House of Music for details.

Petty Thieves performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, March 14

Too White Crew plays the next Rock The Barns show, with doors opening at 6 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds Activity Center, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Tickets $10 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit walworthcountyfair.com for more details.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays from 6 to 9 p.m. at 240° West, then from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West. Both establishments located at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.