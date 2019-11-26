Live music week of Nov. 28

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Chris Kohn performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
South State and the Mike Stone Rock Show play the Pre-Turkey Day Bash at New Horizons, 214 S. 7th St., Delavan. South State goes on at 7:30 p.m. Mike Stone plays at 9:30 p.m.
The Brothers Quinn play the Wednesday Drinksgiving Party at 8 p.m. at The Watershed Saloon, 4009 S. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Jeff Walski performs at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 29
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Paulie & the Poorboys perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Would You Kindly? performs at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Michael Whalen & Derrick Procell play from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Typhoid Mary performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Indigo Canyon plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Holiday jazz concert at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, starts at 7 p.m. Performances by Underground Sound, the Mike Stone Trio and the Blue Rhythm Trio.
Friday, Dec. 6
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken Curtis performs fro 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show begins at 7 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show begins at 2 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.
Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Michael Whalen performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.