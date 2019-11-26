Live music week of Nov. 28

Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Dean Z’s Rockin’ Christmas Show begins at 2 p.m. at the Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $48 to $72. Visit belfrymusictheater.com for more information.

Hobie & the Leftovers play from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Michael Whalen performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.