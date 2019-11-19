Live music week of Nov. 21

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Jeff Walski performs at Wine Down Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 22
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Ken Curtis performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Dirty Canteen plays from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
High South performs at 9:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Un-Hich’d performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Smooth Blues Band goes on at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Classic Journey Live plays Rock The Barns, with guests Wise Jennings scheduled to go on at 6 p.m. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Duane Worden plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
South State goes on at 8 p.m. at Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva.
Blindspot performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Piano Man Production’s “A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel” starts at 9 p.m. at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Individual tickets are sold out, but there are a few available through the resort’s Wine Walk & Show package. Visit www.lakelawnresort.com/packages/wine-and-show-weekend-package/ for more information.
High South performs at 9:30 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Pat McCurdy plays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cattails, 2517 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
High South performs at 2 p.m. at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Chris Kohn performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
The Brothers Quinn play the Wednesday Drinksgiving Party at 8 p.m. at The Watershed Saloon, 4009 S. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Jeff Walski performs at 9 p.m. at DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 29
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck play from 8 p.m. to midnight at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Would You Kindly? performs at 6 p.m. at The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Michael Whalen & Derrick Procell play from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Typhoid Mary performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Indigo Canyon plays from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses performs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Tom Stanfield performs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.