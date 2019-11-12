Live music week of Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 23

Un-Hich’d performs from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Classic Journey plays Rock The Barns, with guests Wise Jennings scheduled to go on at 6 p.m. See story in this week’s Resorter for more information.

Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Duane Worden plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Gravity of Youth plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Blindspot performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.