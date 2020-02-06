Meet the MilBillies, Milwaukee's bluegrass ambassadors

Guitarist Eben Flood had been going to bluegrass jams since he was a teen in rural Pennsylvania.

In the following Q&A, Brey reveals more about the band’s roots and discusses the joys of bluegrass.

Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Resorter: How did you come up with the name MilBillies?

Matt Brey: I came up with it while on a drive with my dad. It’s really just a combination of the words “hillbillies” and “Milwaukee.” And it sums us up pretty well. The hillbilly part is obviously a nod to bluegrass tradition. And then we’re also a band that’s very proud to be from Milwaukee. Our debut album will be released this spring and will have original songs about the city, its history and our love for it.

How did you become musicians? What inspired you?

Like any band, we have come to music from a variety of different places and experiences. Each of us has his own musical influences, and we take what everyone has to offer and blend it into our own form of bluegrass. Our influences pretty much run the gamut. We all like bluegrass and country music, of course. But there is also everything from blues and jazz to classical and rock and roll.