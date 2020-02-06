Meet the MilBillies, Milwaukee's bluegrass ambassadors

Folk instruments, vocal harmonies, infectious energy — all are cornerstones of bluegrass music.
What Matt Brey loves most about the sound is its power to bring people together.
Brey is a co-founder of Milwaukee’s MilBillies, one of two bluegrass acts performing Friday, Feb. 21, at the Lake Geneva House of Music.
Bluegrass dates all the way back to the 1600s, when Irish, Scottish and English settlers came to America.
As the music continues to be in demand, so are the MilBillies, which have played shows from Green Bay to McHenry, Illinois — including last year’s East Troy Bluegrass Festival.
Brey said he and bass player Pat Zimmer started “picking bluegrass” in 2016, but MilBillies didn’t take off until its current lineup formed in 2018.
A mandolin player, Brey got into bluegrass watching his dad, Mike, perform in a bluegrass band.
Zimmer was convinced by Matt Brey to put down the electric bass and start playing an upright, but the rest of the band got into bluegrass differently.
Dan Shaw was in China and starting playing after he met some ex-pats who needed a banjo player.
Fiddler Joe Wais took up the instrument after he inherited his grandfather’s violin collection.
Guitarist Eben Flood had been going to bluegrass jams since he was a teen in rural Pennsylvania.
In the following Q&A, Brey reveals more about the band’s roots and discusses the joys of bluegrass.
Note: The following has been edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did you come up with the name MilBillies?
Matt Brey: I came up with it while on a drive with my dad. It’s really just a combination of the words “hillbillies” and “Milwaukee.” And it sums us up pretty well. The hillbilly part is obviously a nod to bluegrass tradition. And then we’re also a band that’s very proud to be from Milwaukee. Our debut album will be released this spring and will have original songs about the city, its history and our love for it.
How did you become musicians? What inspired you?
Like any band, we have come to music from a variety of different places and experiences. Each of us has his own musical influences, and we take what everyone has to offer and blend it into our own form of bluegrass. Our influences pretty much run the gamut. We all like bluegrass and country music, of course. But there is also everything from blues and jazz to classical and rock and roll.
Several of us also come from musical families and have parents or siblings that taught or played music professionally or semi-professionally. Some members more or less taught themselves how to play, others have had formal training.
Why start a band?
Because bands are fun! Music is fun, so why not start a band? People seem to like it and it brings them joy, which is all you can really ask for. And although bluegrass jams are fun— that’s where some of us met — starting a band allowed us to go beyond that, write our own music and get our tunes to the point where they could be played before audiences and, ultimately, recorded.
What did you love about bluegrass when you first heard it?
One of the things we all love about bluegrass is its ability to bring people together. Anyone who can play three chords can understand the basics. Most of the songs are accessible, and the general notion of what constitutes bluegrass is loose enough that there’s still plenty of room to bring in new influences and experiment. In short, bluegrass is easy to pick up but hard to put down!
Is it hard to play bluegrass in the current local music scene?
We work very hard to make the music we make and play the shows we play. But there is a kind of sweet spot right now for us here in Milwaukee. People like bluegrass and there is a demand for it.
The truth is bluegrass means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Live bluegrass has an infectious energy that’s hard to reproduce in the studio. Even if you haven’t got a single bluegrass album, you might still really enjoy seeing the music performed live. It’s a completely different experience.
Featuring the MilBillies and the Honeygoats, the Feb. 21 show is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
It’s the Bluegrass Night edition of the winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music.
Tickets to the all-ages show are $8 pre-sale, $10 at the door.
Food and beverages will be available.
For more information, visit the Facebook pages of the concert series sponsors.