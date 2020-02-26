Milwaukee guitar virtuoso comes to town

TOWN OF GENEVA — Guitar guru Greg Koch is as funny as he is good with a six-string.
Playing Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lake Geneva House of Music is the Koch Marshall Trio, with Koch on guitar, his son Dylan on drums and Toby Lee Marshall on organ.
Rock, blues, jazz and funk drive the jams laid down by the trio, both on stage and on its most recent album, “Toby Arrives.”
Greg Koch has won Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards, not to mention praise from such luminaries as guitar legend Steve Vai.
Koch authored several books and articles about guitars, appeared in numerous guitar demo videos and even has his own line of signature guitars and amplifiers.
While his guitar videos are popular, Koch’s wild sense of humor shines in a series of outtakes posted by Wildwood Guitars.
“I come from a family with a pretty evolved sense of crazed humor,” said Koch, a Milwaukee native. “As the seventh child, my humor had to be weaponized to get noticed.”
In the following Q&A, Koch discusses what to expect at the Feb. 29 show, his inspiration and what guitar he plays the most.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity.
Resorter: Who inspired you to play guitar?
Greg Koch: I was a Hendrix fanatic from an early age because I roomed with my older brother and was exposed to all of his records. For some reason, Jimi really hit me in the third eye with his magical powers. I aspired to be like Jimi as a musician in any way, shape or form.
When you perform with the trio, how much of it is improvised?
It’s almost all improvised. There are certain agreed upon meeting points in a tune but the rest is open to interpretation. Improvisation is a real manifestation of freedom, in my opinion, and when you get in the zone — which the trio does often — it’s a pretty spiritual experience.
What are you playing Feb. 29 at the House of Music? Anything new?
Yes, we are working on a new recording and there will definitely be some new tunes in the set list as well as some old tunes that have been reworked from my back catalog.
Given your videos and all that you have written about guitars, I have to ask — what is your favorite guitar right now?
After many years, I worked on a signature model with Reverend Guitars called the Gristlemaster. Everything about it is tweaked to my tastes. I play that guitar 99 percent of the time.
If there’s one thing you could change about your Wikipedia page, what would it be?
I didn’t write my Wiki page — a friend of mine did it on his own. There are a few inconsistencies in it, but it is what it is. If people want to know the reals, they can just ask me.
The Koch Marshall Trio is scheduled to go on Feb. 29 at 8:45 p.m., after Mark Joseph & the American Soul.
An all-star jam is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.
The all-ages show is at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tickets $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door.
For more details, visit the Facebook pages of Greg Koch, the Koch Mitchell Trio, Mark Joseph, Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records or House of Music.