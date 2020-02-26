Milwaukee guitar virtuoso comes to town

Resorter: Who inspired you to play guitar?

Greg Koch: I was a Hendrix fanatic from an early age because I roomed with my older brother and was exposed to all of his records. For some reason, Jimi really hit me in the third eye with his magical powers. I aspired to be like Jimi as a musician in any way, shape or form.

When you perform with the trio, how much of it is improvised?

It’s almost all improvised. There are certain agreed upon meeting points in a tune but the rest is open to interpretation. Improvisation is a real manifestation of freedom, in my opinion, and when you get in the zone — which the trio does often — it’s a pretty spiritual experience.

What are you playing Feb. 29 at the House of Music? Anything new?

Yes, we are working on a new recording and there will definitely be some new tunes in the set list as well as some old tunes that have been reworked from my back catalog.

Given your videos and all that you have written about guitars, I have to ask — what is your favorite guitar right now?