Milwaukee musician plays Lake Geneva Jan. 17

As a child in school, Andrew David Weber started a band that grew to 12 people, but only two of them played instruments.
Dreams of being in a real band would come true for Weber, as the Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist joined Celtic-influenced rockers Whiskey of the Damned.
But on Friday, Jan. 17, Weber is performing solo at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
The show is part of the winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Also playing Jan. 17 is Sheboygan’s indie folk act The Belle Weather.
Stepping out as a solo performer seems logical for Weber, who as a child used to write lyrics and lists of band name ideas before he learned how to play any instruments.
“The thing that sticks out the most is when my mother asked if my sister and I wanted to take music lessons,” said Weber. “I picked guitar, she picked piano. She didn’t end up sticking with piano, but it meant we kept a keyboard in the house, which was beneficial to me.”
On his album, “The Voice of Experience,” Weber played all the instruments —piano, drums, guitar, synths, organ, bass, ukulele.
“I had always dreamed of doing an album where I did every instrument, and this came to be it,” he said.
The 12 songs on “The Voice of Experience” were picked out of a few hundred that Weber wrote while touring with Whiskey of the Damned for almost eight years.
Weber said he got involved with Whiskey of the Damned after meeting a drunken person at a party.
The guest told Weber that Whiskey’s Eoin McCarthy would contact him.
Despite writing off the encounter, McCarthy actually contacted Weber and set up a meeting with him.
When Weber showed up, no one was there. “Then a car pulled up,” he said, “a bunch of dudes got out, one handed me a coffee and another said, ‘He’s in! He’s got a van!’”
Fans of Whiskey of the Damned may recognize two of the people in Weber’s band. Matt Schuetz and Brian Link, on guitars and bass, respectively, perform with Weber, as does St. Louis area drummer Steve Cooke.
The Jan. 17 show starts at 7 p.m. It is an all-ages show.
Tickets are $8 presale, $10 at the door. Space is limited.
Visit the Facebook pages of the event sponsors for more details.