Milwaukee musician plays Lake Geneva Jan. 17

As a child in school, Andrew David Weber started a band that grew to 12 people, but only two of them played instruments.

Dreams of being in a real band would come true for Weber, as the Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist joined Celtic-influenced rockers Whiskey of the Damned.

But on Friday, Jan. 17, Weber is performing solo at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.

The show is part of the winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music. Also playing Jan. 17 is Sheboygan’s indie folk act The Belle Weather.

Stepping out as a solo performer seems logical for Weber, who as a child used to write lyrics and lists of band name ideas before he learned how to play any instruments.

“The thing that sticks out the most is when my mother asked if my sister and I wanted to take music lessons,” said Weber. “I picked guitar, she picked piano. She didn’t end up sticking with piano, but it meant we kept a keyboard in the house, which was beneficial to me.”

On his album, “The Voice of Experience,” Weber played all the instruments —piano, drums, guitar, synths, organ, bass, ukulele.