More Racine Zoo concerts: Johnny Russler, Eagles tribute have June shows

RACINE — Rock, reggae and an Eagles tribute rounds out “Music at the Zoo,” a two-day concert series to debut in June at the Racine Zoo.
Artists from across the U.S. will perform for guests as they listen, enjoy food from various on-site dining opportunities and enjoy the scenic views of Lake Michigan.
On Friday, June 26, Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform.
Hotel California, a salute to the Eagles, performs Saturday, June 27. Opening for the show is the Grimm Brothers.
Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band combines the tropical sounds of Caribbean rock, reggae and calypso with original music, putting Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Sublime, Jerry Jeff Walker, Zac Brown Band and more into a musical blender to create a strong concoction direct from the lower latitudes.
The Beach Bum Band has performed with Buffett, appearing with him at charity events in the eastern U.S. as part of his Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant openings since 2003.
Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band has also played Alpine Valley Music Theatre, as well as beach parties and shows from Nebraska to Rhode Island, Minnesota to Key West, community festivals to college campuses to Parrothead gatherings.
On June 27, Hotel California will play all the Eagles hits.
The group has reproduced the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles for over two decades.
The highly acclaimed show incorporates specialty instruments in a stage spectacle that is both modern and exciting. Hotel California also performs the solo works of Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh.
Openers the Grimm Brothers are two veteran vocalists.
Hailing from Racine is Steve Grimm, who performs in the act with Craig Evans.
Grimm is an award-winning songwriter, Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame inductee and founder of Milwaukee’s Bad Boy. Evans played in Bad Boy, The Rockerfellers and Cimmeron.
The Grimm Brothers have played the Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, the Bradley Center and Potawatomi Casino.
For both shows, gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person online only and $25 per person at the gate day of concert. Children ages 2 and younger admitted for free.
Season tickets are available online only for $30 per person.
For more information, visit the Racine Zoo’s website at racinezoo.org.