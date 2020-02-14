More Racine Zoo concerts: Johnny Russler, Eagles tribute have June shows

RACINE — Rock, reggae and an Eagles tribute rounds out “Music at the Zoo,” a two-day concert series to debut in June at the Racine Zoo.

Artists from across the U.S. will perform for guests as they listen, enjoy food from various on-site dining opportunities and enjoy the scenic views of Lake Michigan.

On Friday, June 26, Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform.

Hotel California, a salute to the Eagles, performs Saturday, June 27. Opening for the show is the Grimm Brothers.

Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band combines the tropical sounds of Caribbean rock, reggae and calypso with original music, putting Jimmy Buffett, Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Paul Simon, Sublime, Jerry Jeff Walker, Zac Brown Band and more into a musical blender to create a strong concoction direct from the lower latitudes.

The Beach Bum Band has performed with Buffett, appearing with him at charity events in the eastern U.S. as part of his Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant openings since 2003.