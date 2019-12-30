Music reviews

In their best moments, Japanese composers Makoto Inoue and Yasushi Yamashita paint scenes with sound that somehow feel both childlike and sophisticated. “Commissions: 1977-2000,” a collection of previously unreleased and new-to-the-U.S. music, is a good introduction to the duo, which has been making music for almost four decades.

Much of “Commissions” is imbued with the feeling that the producers wrote the music while they were staring out the window, watching raindrops fall while they remembered games they played when they were little. Synthesizers seem to be a prime tool for Inoyama Land, but they also know their way around guitars, pianos and ethnic instruments. Often, the tones are hushed, the tempos slow. Frequently, some sound will worm its way out of the mix to tickle the ears. “Fairy Tale” and “Bananatron” highlight the pleasant 16-track set.