Music reviews

Warren Michael Defever
“Infinity Mirrors Inward Reflections”
Northern Ashram; LP/digital
Different styles of music that on paper would seem like strange bedfellows are turned into soulmates on “Infinity Mirrors Inward Reflections.” Jazz, psychedelia, rock, electronica, easy listening — it boggles the mind how this sextet could have recorded all this in just one day.
Armed with saxophones, synthesizers, double bass and guitars, Warren Michael Defever and his band establish a motif, then introduce a sound that normally wouldn’t find its way into the mix — like, say, a high-voltage synthesizer line over vamping pianos, guitars and saxophones. Then the music takes off for the heavens and beyond.
Defever is the founder of His Name Is Alive, an ethereal rock/pop act that’s been around over 30 years. In 2007, His Name Is Alive released an album paying tribute to avant-garde jazz saxophonist Marion Brown, who I could picture playing on “Infinity.” This album of two sidelong cuts impressed me to no end.
Jonas Munk & Nicklas Sorensen
“Always Already Here”
El Paraiso Records; LP/CD/digital
Jonas Munk and Nicklas Sorensen imprint solar hues and ocean mists into their music. Each of the five songs on “Always Already Here” have a distinct personality, yet they all belong to a red sun sinking into the sea. Perhaps that explains the cover art.
Using guitars and synthesizers, the two Danish guitarists/electronic music producers have a dreamy, aquatic sound. But this is not an ambient album. A sonic palate informed as much by today’s electronic music as it is 1970s German rock, the composition seems to rely on the repetition experiments from 1960s minimalist composers. The end result is intriguing and hypnotic, jam-band club music that sounds neither like club music or jam bands.
Echoes drive the guitar-led rhythm of “Shift,” while “Patterns” seems to rely on synth and sampler sequences. On “Magnetic,” multi-tracked guitars solo over each other on a bed of cosmic electronica. The high points are the slower numbers. “Here” is a tranquil flow of melodies, and “Tide” is a relaxing study in drones and texture.
The twilight vibe of the album keeps me revisiting it, but the sub-bass in “Shift” always fools me into thinking construction work is happening nearby.
Zenso
The Floating World
Self-released; digital
You can make expensive-sounding ambient music for little money these days, but you can’t fake the feeling. Alan Barnard’s improvised melodies over his relaxing soundscapes have that key ingredient.
The Zenso sound is a stress reliever. The 10 songs here flow like syrup from the speakers. Making music with a computer, Barnard consistently conjures sonic delights. The zither-like sounds of “Anna’s Dream” and “Arashiyama Grove” recall a Japanese koto. Elsewhere, virtual synthesizers mimic bells, pianos and clarinets. More electronic-sounding synth pads embrace the mix warmly, and overall, the feeling is celestial and relaxing.
“The Floating World” is Barnard’s debut as Zenso, but it has the sound of a veteran musician. The California-based artist confirmed this in an email — he used to play drums professionally in the Seattle area back in the 1980s and 90s, everything from new wave to jazz. Then he took a 20-year hiatus from music. Here’s hoping Barnard stays working on more Zenso material.
Inoyama Land
“Commissions: 1977-2000”
Empire of Signs; LP/CD/digital
In their best moments, Japanese composers Makoto Inoue and Yasushi Yamashita paint scenes with sound that somehow feel both childlike and sophisticated. “Commissions: 1977-2000,” a collection of previously unreleased and new-to-the-U.S. music, is a good introduction to the duo, which has been making music for almost four decades.
Much of “Commissions” is imbued with the feeling that the producers wrote the music while they were staring out the window, watching raindrops fall while they remembered games they played when they were little. Synthesizers seem to be a prime tool for Inoyama Land, but they also know their way around guitars, pianos and ethnic instruments. Often, the tones are hushed, the tempos slow. Frequently, some sound will worm its way out of the mix to tickle the ears. “Fairy Tale” and “Bananatron” highlight the pleasant 16-track set.
Inoyama Land wrote this music for museum exhibits and experimental theater, which is how we arrive at a secondary title that’s so good it should be the main one — “Music for Slime Molds, Sensory Museum and Egyptology.” Another fun fact: The duo has a song on 2019’s Grammy nominated “Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990.”