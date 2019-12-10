New concert series packs House of Music

TOWN OF GENEVA — It’s hard to find gigs for independent musicians who play their own songs.
Those behind a new winter concert series at the Lake Geneva House of Music hope to change that, while at the same time bring quality music to the community in a unique setting.
“We realize that it isn’t always easy for local music fans to make it all the way to Milwaukee, Madison or further to catch a great, original band,” said Melissa Weishaar, of the rock/Americana duo Wise Jennings, in which she performs with her husband, Jeff.
The Weishaars also work to showcase Wisconsin’s music scene.
Through Wise Farm Productions, they organized their second Wise Fest last summer, which brought 17 bands to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
For the winter concert series, the couple teamed up with House of Music and Lake Geneva’s Black Circle Records.
The next show is Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
Jake O’ and Wolves With Virginia will perform at Studio G in the House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
House of Music’s Chris Buttleman said he is excited to be working with the Weishaars on the concert series.
Buttleman started House of Music, a performance-based music school, in 2011.
He said they are already planning more festivals and events for next year.
The first show in November, which featured Cullah and Michael Castle, exceeded expectations.
“It is always challenging to introduce something new to the scene, but we were so happy that we had an amazing turnout, and the music was fantastic,” Weishaar said. “We even had people come all the way from St. Louis just to attend the show!”
Following is a Q&A with Weishaar, who explained the philosophy behind the series, its venue and the acts scheduled to perform this season.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Resorter: Why do a winter concert series?
Melissa Weishaar: Following Wise Fest, we felt like we wanted to continue the spirit going somehow over the winter — that is, to continue to bring new, different, unique types of music to the Lake Geneva area. Chris has done a tremendous amount of work to get the House of Music ready for concert events and we want to be able to support him by lending our expertise in finding and booking original music that is the right fit for Studio G. We see Studio G as a promising new venue that offers something unique for the patrons. It is not your average music venue. The space is cozy, warm and comfortable and makes you feel like you are in someone’s house. We wanted to offer the community something special to do over the winter months when there isn’t a whole lot going on. Additionally, the intent is to open the doors to all-ages crowds and hold the events at earlier hours, making it easier for all types of crowds to attend.
Online, you state the lineup is “carefully curated to bring you more of what you never knew you were missing.”
Just like at Wise Fest, we want to showcase the amazing original music scene that Wisconsin has to offer. Each month, we have selected bands that complement each other but are different enough to keep the audience engaged.
How did you discover Jake O’ and Wolves With Virginia?
We have known both of the acts for quite a while now and it was really easy for us to pair them up together. Both bands have a retro, throwback sound and it’s going to be a really fun night of music. Again, these are the types of bands that you don’t typically see around this area so to be able to bring them together for night is really special.
Who else is playing the series?
In January, we are bringing in The Belle Weather and Andrew David Weber. Both could be described as indie rock but they each deliver it in a unique way that will be really fun to see. In February, we are having a bluegrass night, bringing in a couple of hot, up and coming, area bluegrass bands — the Honeygoats and MilBillies. March is our season finale and you will see three bands at that show, including Wise Jennings and two of our favorite bands — Craig Baumann and Nickel & Rose, both from the Milwaukee area. We have chosen bands from all different genres, so there is something for everyone at these shows.
What sets this series apart from other events in the area?
For me, the intimacy of the venue. Events are Studio G are so different from what people typically experience at a bar or other place that has live music. We are promoting a listening atmosphere and take pride in providing attendees with a show that is far from background music. We believe that music unites us and heals us and we want to share that with the people in our area. Studio G is for true music fans, people that enjoy being a part of interesting and unique experiences and who believe that there is something special about watching an artist bare their soul through song. Attendees are able to get up close and personal with the performers, which is something that people really enjoy.
As shows are limited to audiences of 50, Weishaar suggests buying tickets in advance.
Advance tickets $8, or $10 at the door.
For more information, visit the Facebook pages for Wise Farm Productions, the Lake Geneva House of Music and Black Circle Records.