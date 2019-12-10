New concert series packs House of Music

“It is always challenging to introduce something new to the scene, but we were so happy that we had an amazing turnout, and the music was fantastic,” Weishaar said. “We even had people come all the way from St. Louis just to attend the show!”

Melissa Weishaar: Following Wise Fest, we felt like we wanted to continue the spirit going somehow over the winter — that is, to continue to bring new, different, unique types of music to the Lake Geneva area. Chris has done a tremendous amount of work to get the House of Music ready for concert events and we want to be able to support him by lending our expertise in finding and booking original music that is the right fit for Studio G. We see Studio G as a promising new venue that offers something unique for the patrons. It is not your average music venue. The space is cozy, warm and comfortable and makes you feel like you are in someone’s house. We wanted to offer the community something special to do over the winter months when there isn’t a whole lot going on. Additionally, the intent is to open the doors to all-ages crowds and hold the events at earlier hours, making it easier for all types of crowds to attend.