New family concert series starts this summer

His original song from the film, “The Black Rose of Texas,” earned Covert Holland’s equivalent of an Oscar.

His Ralph’s World tune “Just Like The Monkeys” was used for a preeminent retailer’s back-to-school campaign and he created a song, “The Box Of Fun,” for Kellogg’s. In 2010, he revamped the Pull-Ups song “Do The Potty Dance” for a television commercial, sung in both English and Spanish.

On Friday, Aug. 7, the Imagination Movers will perform at the zoo.

A rock band for families and the Emmy-winning stars of a hit TV series for the Disney Junior channel, the Movers began 15 years ago when four friends from New Orleans brainstormed a show that would feature quality rock music and positive male role models while inspiring teamwork and creativity.

The New York Times wrote that the Movers are “prized by many parents for non-condescending lyrics and music that evokes the Beastie Boys or Red Hot Chili Peppers.” Parenting Magazine praised the band’s “dash of rebellion” and songs that are “fresh and treacle-free.”

The Movers have written more than 200 songs, with many featured on commercials and TV shows, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Wipeout” and “The Today Show.”