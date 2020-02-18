Not your granddaddy’s bluegrass: Honeygoats play Geneva Feb. 21

TOWN OF GENEVA — There are bluegrass purists, and there are those who want something new.
The Honeygoats can please both camps, as locals will discover Friday, Feb. 21, when the group plays the Lake Geneva House of Music.
“It’s an interesting dynamic when you have people yelling requests like ‘Rocky Top’ along with ‘Free Bird,’” said guitarist/vocalist Jamie Odekirk, referring to songs by the Osbourne Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd, respectively.
While its instrumentation falls squarely within bluegrass territory, the Honeygoats casts a wider net for inspiration, supplementing originals with covers of songs by Led Zeppelin, Pearl Jam and John Fogerty.
“A lot of the material we play is inspired by other genres of music, like blues, country and rock and roll,” Odekirk said. “We all like different sorts of music, so a lot of times if we hear something we like, we’ll try to use that as inspiration to create something of our own.”
The Honeygoats played its first show in 2016.
Its current lineup also features Dave Koebel on a special resonant guitar called a “dobro,” banjo/vocalist Court Ramaeker, mandolin player Carter Shilts and Curtis Voight on bass and vocals.
The Honeygoats plays Feb. 21 with Milwaukee bluegrass act the MilBillies, who was featured in the Feb. 6 Resorter.
There has been some lighthearted competition between the acts, as evidenced in a recent video which announces there will be a throw-down on stage.
What should people expect? Odekirk addressed this along with sharing his take on bluegrass and a history of the band in the following Q&A.
Note: This was edited for length and clarity.
Resorter: How did you get into bluegrass?
Jamie Odekirk: We got into bluegrass because it’s a genre that almost everybody can relate to in some way, and because of how diverse it can be. There’s two and three chord songs that anyone can strum along to and there’s also songs that are very technical, so it appeals to a wide audience of musicians and listeners. Lyrically speaking, a lot of the story telling is pretty straight forward and literal, so people aren’t left trying to interpret what you’re trying to say. No BS, you just get your point across, and I think a lot of people appreciate that simplicity.
Why do you think this style of music has been around so long?
A big part of why bluegrass has a wide appeal today is because of have the many subgenres that have evolved out of traditional bluegrass. When a lot of people hear bluegrass they think of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys and “Hee Haw.” Now there’s a generation of musicians that have been influenced by those traditional artists, but have also been influenced by popular music that they grew up listening to throughout the 1980s, 90s and beyond. You can hear those influences mixing with the traditional style and it has made the music more inclusive to both musicians and to listeners. Whether you like traditional, jam bands, rock and roll, country, blues, jazz or punk, there’s a style of bluegrass that you will be able to dig into and enjoy.
Lyrically, the stories are relatable. Love, heartbreak, hard work, life, death, absolution — I think most people can relate to all of that on some level. When you hear someone singing and telling those stories, it’s kind of like giving a voice to all those people that experience that in their lives.
Did you become a musician specifically to play bluegrass?
Most of us started playing music in other types of bands before getting into bluegrass. Part of what eventually brought us to bluegrass was that we liked that it can be high energy and fun to play. The bluegrass community is very inclusive, so it’s great to be a part of it. We’ve made a lot of friends from being in this group, and that’s something that I did not expect to happen but am very thankful for.
How did the Honeygoats start?
Dave Koebel and Court Ramaeker had played in a few other groups together for several years and were looking to start a new band. Carter Shilts and I were friends through a local open mic, and they asked us if we were interested. We had a few practices together to see if it was something we thought we would have fun doing, and it all took off from there. Curtis Voight joined our group at the beginning of this year on bass, and he was a mutual friend of ours as well.
How does the Honeygoats fit into the bluegrass scene?
We feel like we’re in a pretty good spot overall. We haven’t really pigeonholed ourselves into any particular scene, so we’re very flexible on what we can do. We have a bunch of original material, so we can do events that call for it, like Mile Of Music in Appleton. We can do enough traditional bluegrass music so we can do events like the East Troy Bluegrass Festival, and we know plenty of contemporary material so we can go out and be a bar or picnic band, too.
Have you ever played the Lake Geneva area before?
This will be our first time in Lake Geneva! Melissa and Jeff (Weishaar), from Wise Jennings and Wise Farm Productions, are doing a lot of work to cultivate the local music scene in that area, so we’re excited to get the opportunity to be a part of it and we hope people come out to support it.
What about the recent video that pits the Honeygoats against the MilBillies? Is there really going to be a throw-down Feb. 21?
That video is great, and we’ve had a lot fun back and forth with the Milbillies over our differences. Whenever you share the stage with another band, I think it elevates everyone’s performance. We plan to bring our A game, and we expect nothing less than that from the Milbillies. Win, lose or draw, it’s going to be a real good time!
The Feb. 21 show is the latest installment in a winter concert series sponsored by Wise Farm Productions, Black Circle Records and the House of Music.
Tickets $8 presale, $10 at the door. The all-ages show is 7 to 10 p.m.
Food and beverages available, located at N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva.
For more about the Honeygoats, visit honeygoats.com.