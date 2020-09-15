Painter/cellist jam sessions later this month

Benjamin Whitcomb, music professor at UW-Whitewater.
Bethann Moran Handzlik, UW-Whitewater lecture with the department of arts and design.
WHITEWATER — While a cellist plays, an artist will respond to the music by painting.
That is the premise behind two performances by a professor and lecturer at UW-Whitewater.
“Bach Suites for Cello: A Relational Performance Aural and Visual” is a 90-minute event scheduled for Sept. 18 and 22.
Cellist and UW-W music professor Benjamin Whitcomb will collaborate with Bethann Moran Handzlik, a lecture with the college’s department of art and design.
Whitcomb is performing suites composed by Johann Sebastian Bach as Moran Handzlik responds, creating art using oil paints.
On Sept. 18, the performance is from 10 to 11:30 a.m., outdoors at the James R. Connor University Center.
Whitcomb and Moran Handzlik are also set to play and paint Sept. 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the UW-Whitewater Nature Preserve next to Perkins Stadium.
