Rage Against the Machine playing Alpine this summer

EAST TROY — The Rage Against the Machine reunion tour is making a stop at Alpine Valley Music Theatre.

The original lineup of the rap-rock quartet will perform Friday, July 10, at the outdoor concert venue located at 2699 Highway D, East Troy.

The show is one of 40 dates on the group’s recently announced “Public Service Announcement” tour.

Comprised of vocalist Zack de la Rocha, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk, the band last played together in 2011.

Known for political activism, Rage is playing a few days before the Democratic National Convention begins in Milwaukee.

The last time the group played in Wisconsin was in 2007, also at Alpine.

The band officially broke up after the release of its 2000 album “Renegades,” but has reunited on occasion for shows.

In 2019, Rage Against the Machine was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Opening for Rage July 10 is hip hop act Run the Jewels.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.