Returning to the stage: Area venues bring back live music

The crowd at Maxwell Mansion pleaded with Jeff Trudell after he announced his final song of the evening.
Kim Yopp, Maxwell’s general manager, said they wanted him to keep playing since they had not gone out in eight weeks.
With many shutdowns and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, local live music hangouts fell silent.
But throughout June, musicians will be returning to some stages in the area.
Recently, the Belfry Music Theatre announced its decision to push on with its 2020 concert season under a new set of safety precautions.
The Belfry schedule kicks off Friday, June 5, with the Beatles tribute act American English performing.
June 5 is also when Maxwell Mansion hosts its summer kick-off party, from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring a performance by the Big Al Wetzel Band.
The mansion is located at 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Maxwell’s Apothecary bar is also now open. On June 5, it will operate from 11 a.m. to midnight.
The mansion has resumed weekly live music performances on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Those who wanted more from Trudell can catch him play at Maxwell every Saturday in June.
He will perform on the Maxwell terrace, which contains numerous tables and seats, plus fire pits.
“At Maxwell, we realize that safety comes first,” said Yopp. “With the layout of many rooms and seating areas, guests can wander and stay 6 feet apart.”
Belfry issued a statement in a May 20 email about its decision to proceed with shows as scheduled.
The theater cited the results of a survey it conducted, in which the majority of respondents wanted shows with various safety measures.
“Not every individual will agree with them or chose to attend,” the theater stated. “We respect your right to make that choice and we will continue to adapt to the circumstances as changes occur.”
The American English show June 5 begins at 7 p.m. Belfry is located at 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan.
It will cost $22 to stream the concert, while seating tickets range from $52 to $74.
Belfry is requiring everyone to wear face masks at all times. The theater plans to have complimentary masks available.
Guests will have their temperature scanned outside prior to entering the building. They must sanitize their hands before admittance.
“There will be no shaking of hands upon entry,” states the guidelines posted on Belfry’s website, belfrymusictheatre.com.
Also, there will be no gathering in the lobby and refreshments will be served after the shows, sealed, outside the theater.
The number of seats have been reduced. Guests will be dismissed by row after a show, and there will be no intermissions or artist meet-and-greets.
Throughout the year, the theater is offering ticket holders the chance to exchange their tickets for a different performance or receive a full monetary refund.
See Belfry’s website for more information.
Liv
e music in June
Below is a listing of dates for other scheduled performances in the area. Check with venues for admission fees and other information.
South State, June 7, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan.
Troubadours, a tribute to James Taylor and Carole King, June 10 to 13, 7 p.m., at Belfry.
The Gordon Lightfoot and Jim Croce tribute Rainy Day People, June 17 and 18, 7 p.m., Belfry.
Dancin’ Machine, a 70s disco tribute, June 19 and 20, 7 p.m., Belfry.
The virtual live music festival “Feed Your Head 2020” features Wise Jennings, Earth Mother, Rust Belt, Wurk, the Concrete Roots, Arbor Creek, Jason Kane & The Jive, Old Wolves, Cruisin’ Round, Pete Jive, Flowpoetry, Bobby Zoint and Michael Castle.
Festival runs from June 20 at 3 p.m. to June 21 at 9 p.m. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Frank Whiting, June 20, 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Mistaken Identity, June 20, 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
South State, June 20, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Patio Daddieos, June 21, 3 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Chinsey, June 21, 5:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Electric Light Orchestra tribute Strange Magic, June 24 and 25, 7 p.m., Belfry.
Music of the 60s, a British Invasion-era tribute, June 26 and 27, 7 p.m.
Jeff Walski, June 27, 1 p.m., Gordy’s Marine, 320 Lake St., Fontana.
The Gravity of Youth, June 27, 10 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Jeff Walski, June 28, 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!