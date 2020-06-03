Returning to the stage: Area venues bring back live music

He will perform on the Maxwell terrace, which contains numerous tables and seats, plus fire pits.

“At Maxwell, we realize that safety comes first,” said Yopp. “With the layout of many rooms and seating areas, guests can wander and stay 6 feet apart.”

Belfry issued a statement in a May 20 email about its decision to proceed with shows as scheduled.

The theater cited the results of a survey it conducted, in which the majority of respondents wanted shows with various safety measures.

“Not every individual will agree with them or chose to attend,” the theater stated. “We respect your right to make that choice and we will continue to adapt to the circumstances as changes occur.”

The American English show June 5 begins at 7 p.m. Belfry is located at 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan.

It will cost $22 to stream the concert, while seating tickets range from $52 to $74.

Belfry is requiring everyone to wear face masks at all times. The theater plans to have complimentary masks available.

Guests will have their temperature scanned outside prior to entering the building. They must sanitize their hands before admittance.