The Belle Weather brings its stormy sound Lake Geneva

Eric Cox: The name The Belle Weather is derivative of the old English term “bellweather” — a ram used to lead the flock from place to place. In modern times, it’s often used as a sign of things to come. I chose it as a constant reminder to push the boundaries of the music we’re making. As an indie rock band, I wanted to make big, beautiful sounds and tell stories. I never wanted to be a straightforward rock band. As a folk group, we have a few ballads and traditional folk songs, but we also dial up electric amplifiers and effected sounds and play some heavy rock songs. The name reminds me to fight complacency and to always look for new sounds and stories that keep things exciting for the group. The spelling I use — “belle” and “weather” — could also very easily be taken to mean “beautiful weather.” That can mean quite a few different things! Storms are beautiful. Blue skies are beautiful. There is something so bold and magnificent about weather. It’s one of the few things we humans have absolutely no control over. I think my goal as a musician is to try to harness sounds that have the same sense of grandeur.