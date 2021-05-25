Mystical lake house: 92-year-old home overlooking Geneva Lake for sale

Two brothers, skilled craftsmen, treated the house as their own when they completely renovated the home in 2000.

According to Kukla, walls were stripped down to the studs and new copper piping and wiring were installed, as was granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms — all while keeping the maple trim and original wood doors and floorboards.

A natural fireplace offers warmth in the living room, while the screened porch looks out to the main pier.

The property is large enough for two piers, and the main pier has a large deck big enough for Adirondack lounge chairs and a covered boat slip.

“In addition, off the end of the pier is an enticing springboard, and floating in between the two piers is a fun swim raft that is even equipped with a ladder,” Kukla said.

There is also a billiards room and fitness center in the basement, plus a four-car garage with storage space.

Kukla said the property is a “rare form of art on Geneva Lake,” a mystical setting for family and friends to gather.