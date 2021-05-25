Mystical lake house: 92-year-old home overlooking Geneva Lake for sale

TOWN OF LINN — Overlooking Geneva Lake’s Cisco Bay is a preserved piece of history currently on the market for $5.75 million.
Located at N2323 Sylvan Lane is a three-story house on 160 feet of lake frontage in the town of Linn.
The Cape Cod-style house is over 5,300 square feet in size, shaded by oak trees on a large lawn.
“As you drive down the enchanting, winding, tree-lined, private Sylvan Lane, you become awed as you approach the end,” said Kris Kukla, of Keefe Real Estate, the agent handling the property.
At the end of the road is a house that Kukla believes makes guests feel as if they have stepped back in time.
The house was built in 1929, then meticulously updated in 2000.
“Now, the home radiates both from the outside and inside a sense of polished history that rests on the north shoreline of Geneva Lake,” Kukla said.
Found on its four finished levels are five bedrooms and 4-1/2 baths.
While it allows everyone enough space to spread out, the home still offers a warm and cozy lifestyle, said Kukla.
An open kitchen leads to the dining room and outdoor deck, both of which overlook the “endless sunrises and sunsets” of Geneva Lake, he said.
Two brothers, skilled craftsmen, treated the house as their own when they completely renovated the home in 2000.
According to Kukla, walls were stripped down to the studs and new copper piping and wiring were installed, as was granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms — all while keeping the maple trim and original wood doors and floorboards.
A natural fireplace offers warmth in the living room, while the screened porch looks out to the main pier.
The property is large enough for two piers, and the main pier has a large deck big enough for Adirondack lounge chairs and a covered boat slip.
“In addition, off the end of the pier is an enticing springboard, and floating in between the two piers is a fun swim raft that is even equipped with a ladder,” Kukla said.
There is also a billiards room and fitness center in the basement, plus a four-car garage with storage space.
Kukla said the property is a “rare form of art on Geneva Lake,” a mystical setting for family and friends to gather.
“This type of historical property is very appealing to visitors from all around the world,” he said. “They are able to view it from their tour boat rides — a standout treasure along the shoreline of Geneva Lake!”
For more about the property, visit www.keeferealestate.com/real-estate/n2323-sylvan-ln-linn-wi-53147/1720646/103256292.